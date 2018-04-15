

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada says power outages are “likely” today as a “more significant freezing rain episode” hits many parts of southern Ontario.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the GTA, Hamilton, and much of southern Ontario, and the city of Toronto is also under a rainfall warning.

“Following yesterday's bout of ice pellets and some freezing rain, the more significant freezing rain episode is about to commence,” the national weather agency said Sunday.

“Ice pellets are expected to redevelop early this morning but change to freezing rain shortly thereafter. It may fall somewhat heavily and produce an ice buildup of 10 mm.”

In its weather advisory, Environment Canada warned residents to be prepared for power outages.

“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds of 70 km/h will likely result in power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines” the weather advisory read.

Hydro One told CP24 Sunday that more than 15,000 customers across southwestern and south central Ontario are without power this morning.

Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said ice pellets have already begun to fall in the GTA this morning.

“This second shot of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to cover all of the GTA within the next hour or so,” Coulson said at around 7 a.m.

“Any mixture of ice pellets is likely going to go over just to freezing rain by mid-morning right across the GTA and unfortunately it is expected to be with us right through the day today.”

He said wind speeds at Billy Bishop Airport this morning are currently at about 70 kilometres per hour.

“Everywhere I’m looking right now across southwestern and south central Ontario, they are going to be dealing with this so I don’t think anyone should be on the roads today is they can avoid it,” he said.

By mid-afternoon Saturday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police were notified of more than 500 collisions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Motorists are being urged to consider taking public transit during the messy weather.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the transit agency is working to make sure streetcar service runs smoothly this weekend by placing anti-icing agent to the overhead wires and switches and “strategically” placing maintenance crews in areas around the city to assist any TTC vehicles that become stuck.

On Saturday, the inclement weather also prompted a number of post-secondary schools, including Humber College, Ryerson University, Centennial College, Sheridan College, the University of Toronto Mississauga, the University of Guelph and York University, to close and postpone exams.

Coulson said the freezing rain is expected to switch to rain late this afternoon or early this evening.

“We could be looking at 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall overnight. Any catch basins that are clogged up with ice pellets, that water could pool,” he said. “So obviously if you’ve got catch basins, drains in your local area, get them cleared out during the day today.”