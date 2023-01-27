Greenbelt is Ontario's jurisdiction, Ford says after federal minister raises concerns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's disappointed the federal environment minister indicated he'd consider intervening in the province's Greenbelt development plans.

The province announced in November that it is removing about 7,400 acres from 15 different areas in the protected Greenbelt lands, while adding more parcels elsewhere, in order to build 50,000 homes.

Media outlet the Narwhal reported that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Thursday that Ford's plans fly in the face of the goals of preparing for the impacts of climate change.

The Narwhal reported that Guilbeault raised the possibility of emergency orders under species at risk legislation and the Impact Assessment Act.

Guilbeault would not repeat the comments outside a caucus meeting Friday in Ottawa, but his office provided a statement noting that no specific development projects have been proposed yet, and the minister was referring to some of the legal processes in place to protect nature.

Responding to Guilbeault's comments from Thursday, Ford said the Greenbelt is Ontario's jurisdiction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.