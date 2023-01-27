Greenbelt is Ontario's jurisdiction, Ford says after federal minister raises concerns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks as he holds a press conference in Brampton., Ont., on Friday, January 27, 2023. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's disappointed the federal environment minister indicated he'd consider intervening in the province's Greenbelt development plans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks as he holds a press conference in Brampton., Ont., on Friday, January 27, 2023. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's disappointed the federal environment minister indicated he'd consider intervening in the province's Greenbelt development plans.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton