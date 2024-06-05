TORONTO
Toronto

    • Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand

    A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler A real estate sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
    Share

    TORONTO -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.

    The board says 7,013 homes changed hands in the month compared with 8,960 in May of last year, which coincided with a brief market resurgence.

    The average selling price in the Greater Toronto Area was down 2.5 per cent year-over-year to $1,165,691.

    New listings jumped 21.1 per cent over the same period, with 18,612 properties put on the market last month.

    TRREB president Jennifer Pearce says would-be homebuyers, including many first-timers, are waiting for "clear signs" of declining mortgage rates to get off the sidelines, which would also provide relief for the tight rental market.

    The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning, which some economists predict could entail a rate cut.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW 10-year-old shines a light on life in Gaza through cooking videos

    On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News