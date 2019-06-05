OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson is not expected to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson left Sunday's Game 2 during the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Thompson was originally listed as available for Game 3, but the Warriors decided to err on the side of caution.

Shaun Livingston started in Thompson's place.

"If there's risk, we would not play (Thompson)," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Game 3.

The Warriors also are missing forward Kevin Durant and centre Kevon Looney.

Thompson did some running and shooting earlier in the day. He is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this post-season, including 23.0 points through the first two finals games.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was not thinking too much about which injured Warriors will play.

"It doesn't impact (Toronto's preparation) very much," Nurse said. "I think we're at the point of the series where we've got to get down and guard these dudes, whoever's out there."

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1. Game 4 is Friday in Oakland, Calif., before the series shifts back to Toronto next Monday.