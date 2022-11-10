GO Transit workers reach tentative agreement with Metrolinx, ending four-day strike
GO buses will be back on the road again after the union representing over 2,000 striking GO Transit workers and Metrolinx reached a tentative agreement.
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 and the transit agency resumed contract talk Thursday, hoping to get a new deal and end a strike that has halted GO bus service across the Greater Toronto Area.
The ATU’s main sticking point throughout the bargaining talks has been around protection from the contracting out of work.
In a statement, ATU said the new agreement “addresses the Union’s safety concerns and contracting out issues,” adding that it will ensure “that experienced and highly trained workers remain on the job and critical language that would protect GO Transit jobs from being contracted out.”
“I am proud of our GO Transit members. On the picket lines and rallies, I saw firsthand their strength, unity, and solidarity,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement.
“The result was a strong contract that recognizes the commitment and dedication of these frontline heroes to provide safe and reliable transportation for our riders who rely on GO Transit.”
More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Discrimination and supply contribute to housing affordability crisis, survey finds
A new survey finds Canadians rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the country, with limited supply, inflation and discrimination all adding to soured sentiment.
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
London
-
Two pedestrians struck by car, Dundas Street between Waterloo and Colborne closed
An area of downtown London, Ont. is currently closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening, sending one to hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
-
First cadet vigil since 2019
London, Ont. cadets had a chance to pay their respects to fallen soldiers Thursday night in their first cadet vigil since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
-
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
-
Waterloo pharmacy offering up alternative during children's pain medication shortage
A Waterloo pharmacist is trying to fill the gap left by the persistent shortage of children’s flu and cold medications. Phil Hudson, who is also the owner of Beechwood Wellness Pharmacy, is mixing up equivalent products as a temporary solution to the problem.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Sudbury’s Magna Mining looks to reopen Crean Hill Mine
Magna Mining, an exploration development company in Sudbury, recently purchased a local property with a view of starting production again.
-
Sudbury chamber hears from Laurentian University about the school’s future
Thursday in Sudbury, the business community heard from Jeff bangs, chair of the board of Laurentian University.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
Windsor
-
'We started dancing around the living room': Windsor woman celebrating $100K lotto win
A woman from Windsor, Ont. is counting her lucky stars after she won a combined $100,000 from two separate Daily Keno 8 picks during a draw last month.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police have reopened an area around Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle sent the motorcyclist to hospital.
-
'We’re gonna run out of farmland:' Ontario Federation of Agriculture worried about increased urban sprawl
As the Ford government looks to boost the province’s housing infrastructure, the OFA is collecting signatures on a petition.
Barrie
-
Crews battle fully-engulfed structure in Adjala-Tosorontio
Emergency crews spent Thursday evening responding to a fire at a property in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.
-
Cadets stand vigil on Remembrance Day eve
Barrie Cadets spent Thursday evening standing in vigil in honour of veterans past and present on the eve of Remembrance Day.
-
Two suspects charged after Smash and grabs at Muskoka businesses
Provincial police have arrested two individuals after multiple break-ins at businesses in Gravenhurst.
Atlantic
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
-
New Brunswick's budget surplus balloons $739 million more than spring estimate
New Brunswick's budget surplus continues to swell and is now projected at $774.4 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of $739.2 million over the figure forecast in the province's March budget.
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
Winnipeg
-
Trans-Canada Highway reopens amid bout of winter weather
The Trans-Canada highway has reopened after a bout of winter weather hit southeast Manitoba and forced some highways to close.
-
'It's a slap in the face': Manitoba doubles down against supervised consumption sites
The province is cementing its approach on addictions care in Manitoba by reinforcing a commitment to treatment and long-term recovery while opposing supervised consumption sites.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Union: Vast majority of our officers won't work for Surrey RCMP
The union representing Surrey Police Service officers says the vast majority of its nearly 300 members won't work for the RCMP, even if the new municipal force is dissolved.
-
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
-
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
'How a fox would design a henhouse': Alberta rural leaders on oil well cleanup plan
The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse.
-
Heritage Festival moving to Borden Park and Exhibition Lands
With Hawrelak Park closing for a long-term rehabilitation project, the Edmonton Heritage Festival announced the new three-year temporary site that will be used for the annual August long-weekend celebration.