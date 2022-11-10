GO Transit workers reach tentative agreement with Metrolinx, ending four-day strike

GO buses will be back on the road again after the union representing over 2,000 striking GO Transit workers and Metrolinx reached a tentative agreement.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 and the transit agency resumed contract talk Thursday, hoping to get a new deal and end a strike that has halted GO bus service across the Greater Toronto Area.

The ATU’s main sticking point throughout the bargaining talks has been around protection from the contracting out of work.

In a statement, ATU said the new agreement “addresses the Union’s safety concerns and contracting out issues,” adding that it will ensure “that experienced and highly trained workers remain on the job and critical language that would protect GO Transit jobs from being contracted out.”

“I am proud of our GO Transit members. On the picket lines and rallies, I saw firsthand their strength, unity, and solidarity,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement.

“The result was a strong contract that recognizes the commitment and dedication of these frontline heroes to provide safe and reliable transportation for our riders who rely on GO Transit.”

More to come.