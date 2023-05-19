GO Train service being expanded between Toronto and Niagara Falls

Ontario is expanding GO Train service between Toronto and Canada's top tourist destination.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at a GO Train station in St. Catharines on Friday, saying expanded service between Union Station and Niagara Falls will shorten travel time for everyday commuters, as well as help boost tourism.

Starting May 20, weekday service to Niagara Falls will increase by two daily roundtrips, and weekend service will increase by one daily roundtrip, for a total of 21 roundtrips per week.

GO Trains will also resume service to St. Catharines' VIA station, the province said.

Ontario is also adding four additional weekday peak express trips in each direction on the Lakeshore West line, which the province says will add more travel options between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.

"Weekend GO Train service will have special seasonal bike coaches, providing passengers with the opportunity to bring along bicycles to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor," the government said.