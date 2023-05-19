GO Train service being expanded between Toronto and Niagara Falls
Ontario is expanding GO Train service between Toronto and Canada's top tourist destination.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement at a GO Train station in St. Catharines on Friday, saying expanded service between Union Station and Niagara Falls will shorten travel time for everyday commuters, as well as help boost tourism.
Starting May 20, weekday service to Niagara Falls will increase by two daily roundtrips, and weekend service will increase by one daily roundtrip, for a total of 21 roundtrips per week.
GO Trains will also resume service to St. Catharines' VIA station, the province said.
Ontario is also adding four additional weekday peak express trips in each direction on the Lakeshore West line, which the province says will add more travel options between Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto.
"Weekend GO Train service will have special seasonal bike coaches, providing passengers with the opportunity to bring along bicycles to explore the 56-kilometre Niagara River corridor," the government said.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have 'decided to part ways' with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 110,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Montreal dog park removes 'no barking' signs after public outcry
Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough has removed the "no barking" signs at a local dog park after the message was "misinterpreted" by the public. According to a borough spokesperson, the plan was not to fine all owners with barking dogs; rather, "the intent was to target excessive behaviour."
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
London
-
Bruce Power workers vote in favour of strike action
The contract for the 1,200-member local expired at the end of 2022. The members include reactor safety engineers, safety specialists, radiation safety supervisors, control room shift supervisors and authorized health physicists.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
Local campgrounds ready for long weekend
For the first time in three years, Victoria Day weekend camping is underway without any COVID-19 restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. EMS testing new opioid drug treatment program
Cochrane District EMS are offering overdose patients a new way to recover from opioid overdoses that increases their chances of overcoming addiction.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here's what it's like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
The federal government plans to dispose of these 10 buildings in the Ottawa-Gatineau area
The federal government is disposing of 10 buildings in the national capital region, including L'Esplanade Laurier, as it looks to reduce its office footprint and shifts to a hybrid work model.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Windsor
-
$14,000 in drugs and cash seized in south Windsor bust
Windsor police have charged a suspect after seizing over $14,000 worth of cash and drugs in south Windsor.
-
Caesars Windsor hosting job fair for food and beverage positions
Caesars Windsor is holding a job fair for several food and beverage part-time and casual positions.
-
'It’s time to grow': Mental health services expanding in Windsor-Essex
A private business and the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are both offering more help “to make that connection.”
Barrie
-
Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2
A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.
-
Unattended campfire set too close to house causes damage
Officials say a campfire set too close to a residence sparked a much larger fire Thursday evening in Muskoka.
-
Improperly secured car results in charges after it smashes into back of van
Provincial police say not properly securing a load could result in serious financial and safety repercussions, and on Wednesday in Caledon, it led to charges and damages for one driver.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Calgary
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
A day after the leadership debate, UCP leader Danielle Smith addressed the controversy surrounding one of her candidates who equated transgendered children to "feces in food."
-
Homicide unit investigates fatal rush-hour shooting in Calgary
One man is dead and a second is in serious, life-threatening condition after being shot in the parking lot of a northeast Calgary truck stop on Thursday evening.
-
Calgary nixes Canada Day fireworks in favour of 'enhanced pyrotechnic show'
In response to a number of concerns that came from its 2022 Canada Day celebration, the City of Calgary will be piloting a different event this July 1.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
-
'It happened right here': Manitobans invited to visit site of famous Falcon Lake UFO encounter
This weekend, Manitobans are invited to celebrate the anniversary of the Falcon Lake Incident at the provincial park where the infamous UFO sighting is said to have happened decades ago.
Vancouver
-
'I've never seen numbers like this': Canadian restaurants fall victim to pandemic and inflation challenges
Restaurants Canada, which represents more than 30,000 businesses across the country, says 51 per cent of restaurants are losing money, and bankruptcies have soared by 116 per cent this year.
-
WestJet strike avoided, but dozens of Vancouver flights still cancelled Friday
After more than nine months of heated negotiations, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and the WestJet Group have reached a tentative agreement.
-
Smoky skies cause poor air quality in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility through northeastern and central B.C., extending into southern regions.
Edmonton
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
A day after the leadership debate, UCP leader Danielle Smith addressed the controversy surrounding one of her candidates who equated transgendered children to "feces in food."
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.