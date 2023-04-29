'Go Leafs Go': Fans celebrate Toronto's first playoff series win since 2004

The Toronto Maple Leafs are finally moving past the opening round of the NHL playoffs.

With a 3-2 series lead, Toronto had another chance to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday to reach a feat it has not achieved since 2004 – win a postseason series.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring in the second period to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. Steven Stamkos tied it in the third period.

For the third time in this series, an overtime was needed to decide the winner. Five minutes into extra time, assisted by Matthew Knies and Morgan Reilly, John Tavares scored the winning goal, sending his team to the next round.

Here’s a recap of the game and how Leafs fans reacted to the win:

10:39 P.M.

The TTC tweeted that some all its downtown bus and streetcar routes are experiencing delays as fans celebrate the Leafs' win tonight.

All downtown bus and streetcar routes are experiencing major delays due to traffic and pedestrian congestion due to celebrations stemming from the Toronto Maple Leafs Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Go, Leafs, Go! — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 30, 2023

10:15 P.M.

Fans at Maple Leafs Square erupt in cheers as Toronto wins the game in overtime thanks to Tavares' goal. Fans jump for joy and chant, "Go Leafs Go."

10:03 P.M.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have done it. They are moving on to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime in Game 6.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Toronto has won a playoff series. The last time they played past the opening round was in 2004, when they beat the Ottawa Senators.

The Leafs will face either face the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers, which are playing a Game 7 on Sunday.

9:41 P.M.

Game 6 is going into overtime. The Leafs and Lightning are tied 1-1 after three periods.

9:10 P.M.

Steven Stamkos ties the game 1-1 in the third period. There are 15 minutes left in the game.

8:46 P.M.

The second period ends with the Leafs leading 1-0.

8:36 P.M.

The Leafs open the scoring in the game in the second period 1-0. Auston Matthews, assisted by T.J. Brodie, gives his team the lead.

Here's a look at how fans at Maple Leafs Square reacted to the goal.

7:51 P.M.

The Leafs and Lightning are scoreless after 20 minutes of play. Toronto had two power plays during the first period but came up empty. Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov made 10 saves.

7 P.M.

Game 6 is underway in Tampa as the Leafs get another shot at booking their spot in the second round.

6:50 P.M.

Michael Bunting is in the Leafs' Game 6 Lineup. He was suspended for three games for an illegal check and interference during Game 1.

5 P.M.

Fans are starting to fill up an outdoor viewing party at Maple Leafs Square after the gates open. Many are braving the rain with hopes to watch their team win against the Lightning and move on to the next round.

Clocking in ⏰ pic.twitter.com/jb2CQC7B57 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 29, 2023

There was a limited supply of passes for the tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena. The tailgate will include giveaways, activities, special guests and a DJ.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, the Lightning have cancelled their watch party due to a tornado watch.