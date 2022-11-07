GO bus service suspended as operators, station attendants, and other workers walk off the job

GO bus services have been suspended as roughly 2,200 bus operators, station attendants and other employees go on strike.

The job action began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Despite the labour disruption, trains will remain operational and stations are open.

Contracts talks have been underway since last April between the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 and Metrolinx, the provincial agency that manages and integrates road and public transportation in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas. The union members have been without a contract since June 1.

In a statement issued late last night, ATU Local 1587 said it was unable to secure a deal with the employer.

Contract talks broke down over safety concerns, specifically related to hiring contract workers from outside companies, ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier said

“Negotiations have failed because Metrolinx failed to come to the table with a reasonable offer to address any of our key issues,” he said in the statement.

“Protections against contracting out are imperative to ensure that experienced workers are on the job running GO Transit safely and efficiently. Without these protections, Metrolinx can contract to outside companies which will hire inexperienced workers in precarious, non-union positions.”

Metrolinx, meanwhile, said the union walked away from weekend talks and has refused to return to the bargaining table today.

Company spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, in a statement, said she was hopeful both sides would come to an agreement after they offered 67 contract “enhancements.”

She said Metrolinx appreciates that the union is concerned about safety and job security, but said they have put steps in place to address those concerns.

"For 22 years, we have had language in the agreement that protects the employment security of our ATU employees," said Aikins, adding Metroolinx remains "open to discussing ways forward" with the union.

"This long-standing protection will continue to protect existing staff as well as new hires joining Metrolinx."

GO bus passengers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra early.

Commuters can get the latest updates on the job action by visiting GO Transit web site and social media accounts.

The GO bus operators strike comes just three days after 55,000 education workers in Ontario began job action after their union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, failed to reach a contract agreement with the provincial government.

With files from The Canadian Press.