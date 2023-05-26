Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place

A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.

Officers were first dispatched to the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area of Brampton at around 11:25 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

Police say that a 17-year-old girl was found “just outside” a Pizza Pizza restaurant suffering from two wounds related to the discharge of the weapon. She was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police had initially said that the victim was 13 years old but have since corrected that.

“We don’t have a suspect in custody at this point, however we have identified the suspect and are actively looking for him,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “We have investigators canvassing the area for the suspect.”

The schools were placed under hold-and-secures as a precaution but students have since been dismissed.

The suspect remains outstanding.