A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was found in the stairwell of a Mississauga, Ont. apartment building with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, police say.

Peel police said they were called to the building in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive area just after 9 p.m.

Police said officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the girl and her family are residents of the apartment building.

According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious but the exact circumstances are not clear.

The girl, who was a Grade 9 student at the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), has not been identified.

"The DPCDSB is saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life of a Grade 9 member of our Ascension of our Lord Catholic Secondary School community," the school board said in a statement Wednesday.

"As a Catholic community, we pray for the young woman, her family and friends."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.