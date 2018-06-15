Ghost ride held for cyclist killed near High Park
Adam Excell was killed while riding his bike in Yorkville on June 13.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 5:30PM EDT
A ghost ride will be held Friday evening in remembrance of a cyclist killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Lake Shore Boulevard near High Park.
On May 15, Jonas Mitchell, 35, was riding his bike southbound on Colborne Lodge Road when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The two collided near the intersection.
Paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious and “possible life threatening injuries.”
On June 7, Mitchell succumbed to his injuries.
Cyclist advocates, as well as friends and family, will participate in a 10-kilometre bike ride that will begin at Spadina and Bloor streets and end at the scene of the crash.
The Toronto ghost rides are facilitated by a group called “Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists” and are typically held a week after a cyclist is confirmed dead following a traffic-related incident.
The first ghost ride in Toronto was held in 2006 after two cyclists were killed a week apart in separate crashes.
There is another ghost ride being held on June 17 in honour of a 19-year-old cyclist who was killed after being struck by a car and later stabbed by assailants, and on June 20 for a cyclist killed after being hit by a construction truck at the intersection of St. George and Bloor streets.
