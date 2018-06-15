

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A ghost ride will be held Friday evening in remembrance of a cyclist killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Lake Shore Boulevard near High Park.

On May 15, Jonas Mitchell, 35, was riding his bike southbound on Colborne Lodge Road when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The two collided near the intersection.

Paramedics said he was taken to a trauma centre with serious and “possible life threatening injuries.”

On June 7, Mitchell succumbed to his injuries.

Cyclist advocates, as well as friends and family, will participate in a 10-kilometre bike ride that will begin at Spadina and Bloor streets and end at the scene of the crash.

The Toronto ghost rides are facilitated by a group called “Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists” and are typically held a week after a cyclist is confirmed dead following a traffic-related incident.

The first ghost ride in Toronto was held in 2006 after two cyclists were killed a week apart in separate crashes.

There is another ghost ride being held on June 17 in honour of a 19-year-old cyclist who was killed after being struck by a car and later stabbed by assailants, and on June 20 for a cyclist killed after being hit by a construction truck at the intersection of St. George and Bloor streets.

As of 5:30 p.m., 86 people on Facebook said they would be participating in the ghost ride for Jonas Mitchell.