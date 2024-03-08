TORONTO
Toronto

    • Getaway driver in case of slain Toronto rapper sentenced to life, no parole for 15 years

    Toronto Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Toronto Police work the scene of a shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share

    The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.

    On Friday, Superior Court Justice Brian O’Mara handed the decision down to Cjay Hobbs for his role in the death of 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, who performed under the name of ‘Houdini.’

    In November, Hobbs was convicted of second-degree murder in the May 26, 2020 shooting, which saw 23 bullets fly outside the Bisha Hotel in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come….

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    N.L.

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News