Drivers beware: traffic is expected to ramp up on the Gardiner Expressway beginning on Monday night.

The westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will close for two months beginning at 10 p.m. in order for the city to begin rehabilitation on the roadway.

“We’re basically replacing the decking of the Gardiner Expressway and we’ll be doing that in slabs, so they cut out a slab, lift it out, and place a new slab in its place,” the City of Toronto’s chief communications official Brad Ross told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

The first phase of the project involves rebuilding the Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp, which includes replacing the underpinning and guard rails.

Crews are expected to work around-the-clock, but the city said the most disruptive work will be done before 11 p.m. every night.

The City is advising drivers to plan to take alternative routes while heading into the downtown core for the time being.

“It’s an incredible challenge for drivers,” Ross said.

The affected area is expected to reopen by Sept. 16 and once that is complete, other work will begin on other parts of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

The city said it plans to release more details on the next rehabilitation phases later this summer.