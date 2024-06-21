'A painful loss for the city': Ontario Science Centre abruptly closing forever
The Ford government says it will be permanently closing the Ontario Science Centre to the public “effective immediately” due to “serious structural issues” that were identified with the building in a recent engineering report.
The abrupt closure of the North York tourist attraction means that Torontonians will no longer be able to visit the museum after today, although private events scheduled to occur over the weekend will be permitted to proceed.
“The actions taken today will protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the Ontario Science Centre while supporting its eventual reopening in a new, state-of-the-art facility,” Kinga Surma, the province’s minister of infrastructure, said in a news release.
“In the meantime, we are making every effort to avoid disruption to the public and help the Ontario Science Centre continue delivering on its mandate through an interim facility, as well as alternative programming options.”
According to the province, a new report by engineering firm Rimkus Consulting Group found that the centre, which opened in 1969, is “at risk of potential roof panel failure” as early as this winter due to “snow loads.”
“The latest engineering assessment shows that the roof structure in parts of the facility was built using construction materials and systems that are now outdated and that certain roof panels are deteriorating,” the news release read.
“While the building remains safe over the summer with an enhanced process for rainwater monitoring and roof facility management, these months will be required for staff to safely vacate the building.”
Damage to the Ontario Science Centre roof is shown in images taken from an engineering report. (Government of Ontario)
Damage to the Ontario Science Centre roof is shown in images taken from an engineering report. (Government of Ontario)
'Risk to public safety'
In the report, the engineering firm assessed the condition of the panels constructed with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a lightweight concrete product that was a “popular choice” for structural material in educational, institutional, and industrial buildings in the province from the mid-1950’s to the mid-1970’s.
The report noted that RAAC has been “shown in other countries to have the potential to degrade due to water infiltration.”
“As a building material, RAAC has an overall reduced robustness compared to steel decks or traditional concrete, making it more susceptible to damage from impact and raising the risk of sudden failure. In general, the lifespan of RAAC panels is lower in comparison to other common roof deck types, including steel decks or traditional precast concrete panels,” the report read.
“Deficiencies developed over time in RAAC products installed in existing buildings pose an escalating risk for future failure, if subjected to on-going moisture ingress. If continual deterioration of the panels is allowed to occur, it poses an increasing likelihood of RAAC failure. The consequences of RAAC failure include potential building damage and risk to public safety.”
The report notes that of the panels the firm was able to assess, one panel was placed in the “critical risk” category, while about six per cent were identified as “high-risk.” Another nine per cent were deemed “medium-risk” and the remaining 84 per cent of panels were “low-risk.”
“Both water ingress and unreinforced field modifications have permanently reduced the load carrying capacity of the RAAC panels. As such, the compromised panels have been functioning with a reduced factor of safety, when compared to the original design intent,” the report stated.
“A significant snow or rain loading occurrence could exceed the reduced load carrying capacity of the distressed panels, placing them at an increased risk of sudden collapse.”
Damage to the Ontario Science Centre roof is shown in images taken from an engineering report. (Government of Ontario)
Damage to the Ontario Science Centre roof is shown in images taken from an engineering report. (Government of Ontario)
Years of deferred repairs
It was previously discovered that much of the needed repairs are due to deferred maintenance that has been put off for years by the current and former provincial governments.
According to a business case released last year, the roof is just one of a number of things that have fallen into disrepair at the facility, including mechanical, electrical, and elevator systems, which all require significant investment.
The province has said that a minimum capital investment of $478 million is needed to “address outdated and failing infrastructure” at the museum as well as “program requirements.”
In the wake of the new report, the province said all staff must vacate the building by Oct. 31.
On Friday, government officials says that there will be “no immediate job losses” associated with the sudden closure of the facility but did not say what will happen to Ontario Science Centre employees after the building has been fully vacated.
The facility, located at 770 Don Mills Road in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, was set to host a number of summer camps in the coming months and the Ontario government says it plans to reimburse all participants within 30 days.
“The province has also identified a nearby school that will house similar programming as an alternative location for summer camps free of charge for previously registered campers,” the news release read.
A Request for Proposals will be issued on Monday by Infrastructure Ontario to find a “suitable temporary location” for programming until construction is complete on the new permanent facility at Ontario Place.
The premier previously announced that construction on the new Ontario Science Centre building being constructed as part of a Ford government’s plan to revitalize Ontario Place would begin in 2025. The centre could welcome visitors as early as 2028, he said.
'A painful loss for the city'
The decision to move the facility to Ontario Place has been met with criticism by advocates and local politicians who argued that the Ford government did not adequately consult the community on moving the tourist attraction to a smaller, downtown location.
Additionally, the land the science centre sits on is owned by the city and the current lease, which was negotiated back in 1965 on a 99-year term, only allows for the construction of structures “for purposes of operating as a science centre.”
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has previously indicated she would like to maintain science-related programing in the area.
In a statement, Paul Kortenaar, the CEO of the Ontario Science Centre, said the memories created at the site are “truly special” and are the “foundation on which we will build our future.”
For more than five decades, the Ontario Science Centre has been a beloved landmark and an integral part of our community and our province,” the statement read. “Our building itself has been part of the experience, and a cherished space for generations of visitors, sparking wonder and curiosity about science and the world around us, every day.”
In a statement released Friday, Chow said the closure is “a painful loss for the city.”
“I’ve seen the wonder and joy on the faces of my grandchildren as I’ve taken them through the exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre. It’s a special place that sparks imagination and curiosity, and creates a love of science and learning that lasts a lifetime,” she said.
“I’m deeply disappointed that successive provincial governments have let it fall into such disrepair over the years.”
She said the news is particularly difficult for residents in the local community, where more spaces are needed for youth and families.
Chow hinted that a motion will be coming to council next week to “explore the province’s responsibilities related to the Ontario Science Centre.”
“I support that motion and I look forward to the debate at Council,” the statement concluded.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the closure "heartbreaking," particularly to those in Flemingdom Park and Thorncliffe Park who are seeing "a vital institution ripped from their community."
“Communities outside the downtown core deserve nice things too... Families across Toronto will lose out on public science education for their kids, potentially for years," she wrote.
"The government could have invested in revitalizing the Ontario Science Centre, but instead it used our public money to concoct a sham business case against this important community hub.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
MP Marco Mendicino spat on by man in Ottawa
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
The Strawberry Moon will be at its peak tonight. What to know
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Heritage minister views next election as a referendum on Canadian cultural reforms
Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge says the next federal election could become a referendum on Canadian culture and the trio of legislative measures the Liberals have advanced to try to protect it.
Severe and dangerous weather hits many areas around the world
Much of central and eastern Canada had to contend with soaring temperature and humidity this week as a heat dome blanketed large areas of the country. The stagnant weather pattern produced record-setting high temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.
Car dealerships in Canada, U.S. disrupted by multi-day outage after cyberattacks
CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday. That led to an outage that continued to impact many of their operations on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge denies bid by billionaire Robert Miller for stay in sex crimes trial
A Quebec Superior Court judge has declined to hear a Quebec billionaire businessman's application for a stay of proceedings after his lawyers argued he was too sick to appear in court next month.
-
Satellite imagery confirms 5 tornadoes hit Quebec during June 13 storm
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
-
Car thefts leave black eye on AAA hockey tournament in Montreal
A series of car thefts this week has tainted an international AAA hockey tournament at the Pierrefonds Sportsplexe. Four cars were stolen on Wednesday and Thursday outside the arena.
Ottawa
-
MP Marco Mendicino spat on by man in Ottawa
A video circulating online shows MP and former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino get spat on while on his way into a government building in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Here's how to celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying demonstrators need to move off campus immediately.
-
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
London
-
St. Thomas police looking to identify suspect
Police say the suspect is responsible for using a stolen debit card at various locations throughout St. Thomas.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
London area school bus operator transitions to electric
Schoolchildren from across the region will soon be getting onboard the green bandwagon.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Suspect arrested after several residential break-ins in west Windsor
Windsor police officers have arrested a 53-year-old man in connection to a series of residential break-and-enters in west Windsor.
-
Map of Ford Fireworks road closures and restricted access
Windsor police are letting the public know about road closures for the fireworks show over the Detroit River on Monday.
Barrie
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Razor blades found in sandbox at Orillia playground
Police are investigating after several razor blades were found at a playground in Orillia.
-
Police cruiser involved in collision in Barrie intersection
A police cruiser with lights flashing and sirens blasting was involved in a collision on its way to a call in Barrie Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
City councillor should have recused himself from vote on development co-owned by personal friend: integrity commissioner
A city councillor is apologizing after an investigation found he violated a code of ethics rule by not recusing himself from a vote on a proposed development co-owned by a personal friend and former campaign manager.
-
'More than a symbolic gesture': Official renaming ceremony held for Abinojii Mikanah
For decades, a trio of roadways in Winnipeg bore the name of a bishop who led the campaign for residential schools.
-
Man dead after small plane goes down in Manitoba field: RCMP
RCMP say a man has died in a plane crash in western Manitoba.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
-
Halifax teen charged in homicide of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach attends bail hearing
A 14-year-old female charged in the homicide of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach had a bail hearing in Halifax Youth Court Friday.
-
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
Edmonton
-
Man who killed 7-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years
An Edmonton man convicted in the death of a seven-year-old girl was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years.
-
Alberta NDP to name new leader to replace Rachel Notley Saturday
In less than 24 hours, the Alberta NDP is expected to name its new leader in Calgary.
-
Pair of men also wanted in Sask. connected to Edmonton robberies, carjacking
Two men are responsible for three robberies and an armed carjacking, police say.
Calgary
-
Gondek urges Calgarians to keep water usage down amid hot weekend weather
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is asking people to continue conserving water this weekend, warning the hot weather might make it tempting to ignore the restrictions.
-
Alberta NDP to name new leader to replace Rachel Notley Saturday
In less than 24 hours, the Alberta NDP is expected to name its new leader in Calgary.
-
Nanaimo man charged in Airdrie RCMP's investigation into sexual assault of youth
A Nanaimo man already facing charges in B.C. relating to child porn has been charged with the sexual assault of a youth in Airdrie, Alta.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for National Indigenous Peoples Day
Friday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day and there are plenty of events happening in Regina to celebrate the history and culture of Indigenous People.
-
Sask. RCMP vehicle rammed by impaired driver during traffic stop
A Saskatchewan RCMP vehicle was rammed by an impaired driver during a highway traffic stop on Thursday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Regina and parts of southern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash
An 83-year-old woman who was involved in a collision last week has died from her injuries.
-
Melfort doctor accused of spanking child and striking another in the face
A Melfort doctor is facing a series of charges from the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons, which alleges he hit children on two separate occasions.
-
Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4
A 52-year old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 11 ground ambulances, 7 helicopters dispatched to bus crash in B.C. Interior
More than a dozen ground and air ambulances have been dispatched to a crash involving a bus that shut down Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache in B.C.'s Interior Friday afternoon.
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Hot spots re-ignite the day after massive industrial fire in Metro Vancouver
A massive industrial fire that sent black smoke billowing over Metro Vancouver on Thursday evening flared up again the following morning, delaying efforts to determine the cause of the blaze.
Vancouver Island
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
-
Video shows dramatic Vancouver police arrest in West End neighbourhood
Police in Vancouver say a man is facing criminal charges after a dramatic arrest was caught on video near the city's downtown core.
-
Vancouver Island humanitarian group on track to establish breastmilk bank in Ukraine
A Vancouver Island humanitarian group is one step closer to establishing a breastmilk bank at a children’s hospital in Ukraine.