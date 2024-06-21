TORONTO
Toronto

    • Boy, 16, struck by driver while riding scooter in Etobicoke: TPS

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

    Police say the collision took place just after 6 p.m. near Prince Edward Drive and Bloor Street West.

    The youth, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

    Prince Edward Drive, south of Bloor, is closed in both directions.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News