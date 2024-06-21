Boy, 16, struck by driver while riding scooter in Etobicoke: TPS

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

Police say the collision took place just after 6 p.m. near Prince Edward Drive and Bloor Street West.

The youth, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Prince Edward Drive, south of Bloor, is closed in both directions.