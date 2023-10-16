Garbage collection paused in Whitby, Ont. as union strikes

Garbage collection is now on hold in most of Whitby, Ont. after hundreds of union members walked off the job over the weekend.

About 300 members of CUPE Local 53 commenced strike action shortly after midnight on Saturday after 15 days of collective bargaining failed to lead to a new agreement.

As a result of the strike the town has put garbage collection on hold and has closed all Whitby facilities, except for the Whitby Public Library Central and Rossland branch locations.

It should be noted that recycling will continue to be picked up, as that service is delivered by the Region of Durham.

The town has said that it remains “committed to achieving a fair and reasonable agreement that balances the needs of our workforce and Whitby residents” and has offered the union a deal, which would include a 9.5 per cent wage increase over the next three years and “significant benefit improvements.”

The union, however, has suggested that non-monetary issues are at the heart of the dispute.

“Wages are important, I’m not trying to say they’re not, but so is life-work balance and being able to coach the kids’ soccer (team), and take … kids to doctor’s appointments,” Rob Radford, president of CUPE Local 53, told CTV News Toronto Monday. “When your schedule changes on short notice and the changes are imposed, it doesn’t allow those things to happen … and it has eroded a work-life balance that the employees in Whitby have worked to get for many years, and to take it all away, is not fair.”

Radford said the union does not want to strike, but will continue to until the town is ready to meet at the bargaining table.

“We’re ready to negotiate, we’re ready to find a resolution to these problems, and we’d like to to do that, obviously sooner than later,” Radford said. “We want to provide the services that the public and the taxpayers in Whitby deserve.”

WHAT SERVICES ARE IMPACTED IN THE MEAN TIME?

All municipal facilities, recreation programs and services, as well as in-person customer service desks are currently closed due to the strike.

The town also notes that many services and programs have been suspended or modified, including recreation programs.

The town said curbside garbage and green bin collection is currently paused in all areas outside of West Whitby. Leaf and yard waste collection is also suspended.

WHERE CAN GARBAGE BE DROPPED OFF?

As the strike carries on, the town said it has set up two temporary waste drop-off locations at the Iroquois Parks Centre and McKinney Centre, which will be “opened in phases, with future sites to be considered based on community and operational need.”

Whitby residents will need to provide proof of address when using one of these temporary sites, which can be done through a driver’s licence, utility or tax bill. These sites will accept garbage and green bin organics, which the town asks to place all in regular garbage bags as they will not be separated for now.

Residents cannot drop off yard waste, construction materials, electronic waste, bulky items and hazardous materials at these locations.