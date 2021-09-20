Advertisement
Full list of projected federal election winners in Toronto area
Share:
TORONTO -- All eyes are on the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area.
With 57 ridings in contention, the GTA is one of the most important election battlegrounds as its voters could decide which party will form this country’s next government.
In Toronto, 25 seats are up for grabs. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals swept the 416 in 2019, painting Canada’s largest city red. Holding the Toronto fortress two years ago helped keep Trudeau in power, albeit with a minority government.
Live election results for Ontario can be found in our interactive map.
West of Toronto, the Liberals are also looking to dominate again in Peel Region. They took all ridings in Mississauga and Brampton in the 43rd federal election.
Also, two federal party leaders are running in the GTA – Green Party Leader Annamie Paul challenging to take Toronto Centre and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole who is the incumbent in Durham.
With 338 seats across the country, 121 in Ontario, a party needs to win 170 to form a majority government.
Here is the list of projected winners in the GTA (It will be updated through the night as results come in and CP24 makes calls. WINNERS WILL BE IN BOLD):
TORONTO
Beaches East York
- Nathaniel Erskine-Smith (Liberal)
- Alejandra Ruiz Vargas (NDP)
- Reuben DeBoer (Green Party)
- Lisa Robinson (former Conservative candidate)
- Radu Rautescu (PPC)
Davenport
- Julie Dzerowicz (Liberal)
- Jenny Kalimbet (Conservative)
- Alejandra Bravo (NDP)
- Adrian Currie (Green Party)
- Tara Dos Remedios (PPC)
Don Valley East
- Michael Coteau (Liberal)
- Penelope Williams (Conservative)
- Simon Topp (NDP)
- Peter De Marco (PPC)
Don Valley North
- Han Dong (Liberal)
- Sabrina Zuniga (Conservative)
- Bruce Griffin (NDP)
- Natalie Telfer (Green Party)
- Jay Sobel (PPC)
Don Valley West
- Rob Oliphant (Liberal)
- Yvonne Robertson (Conservative)
- Syeda Riaz (NDP)
- Elvira Caputolan (Green Party)
- Michael Minas (PPC)
Eglinton-Lawrence
- Marco Mendicino (Liberal)
- Geoffrey Pollock (Conservative)
- Caleb Senneker (NDP)
- Eric Frydman (Green Party)
- Timothy Gleeson (PPC)
Etobicoke Centre
- Yvan Baker (Liberal)
- Geoffrey Turner (Conservative)
- Ashley Da Silva (NDP)
- Maurice Cormier (PPC)
Etobicoke Lakeshore
- James Maloney (Liberal)
- Indira Bains (Conservative)
- Sasha Kane (NDP)
- Afam Elue (Green Party)
- Bill McLachlan (PPC)
Etobicoke North
- Kirsty Duncan (Liberal)
- Priti Lamba (Conservative)
- Cecil Peter (NDP)
- Jim Boutsikakis (PPC)
Humber River-Black Creek
- Judy Sgro (Liberal)
- Rinku Shah (Conservative)
- Matias de Dovitiis (NDP)
- Unblind Tibbin (Green Party)
- Raatib Anderson (PPC)
Parkdale-High Park
- Arif Virani (Liberal)
- Nestor Sanajko (Conservative)
- Paul Taylor (NDP)
- Diem Marchand-Lafortune (Green Party)
- Wilfried Danzinger (PPC)
Scarborough-Agincourt
- Jean Yip (Liberal)
- Mark Johnson (Conservative)
- Larisa Julius (NDP)
- Arjun Balasingham (Green Party)
- Eric Muraven (PPC)
Scarborough Centre
- Salma Zahid (Liberal)
- Malcolm Ponnayan (Conservative)
- Faiz Kamal (NDP)
- Petru Rozoveanu (PPC)
Scarborough-Guildwood
- John McKay (Liberal)
- Carmen Wilson (Conservative)
- Michelle Spencer (NDP)
- James Bountrogiannis (PPC)
Scarborough North
- Shaun Chen (Liberal)
- Fazal Shah (Conservative)
- Christina Love (NDP)
- David Moore (PPC)
Scarborough Rouge Park
- Gary Anandasangaree (Liberal)
- Zia Choudhary (Conservative)
- Kingsley Kwok (NDP)
- Asad Rehman (PPC)
Scarborough-Southwest
- Bill Blair (Liberal)
- Mohsin Bhuiyan (Conservative)
- Guled Arale (NDP)
- Amanda Cain (Green Party)
- Ramona Pache (PPC)
Spadina-Fort York
- Sukhi Jandu (Conservative)
- Norm Di Pasquale (NDP)
- Amanda Rosenstock (Green Party)
- Kevin Vuong (former Liberal candidate)
- Ian Roden (PPC)
Toronto Centre
- Marci Ien (Liberal)
- Annamie Paul (Green Party)
- Ryan Lester (Conservative)
- Brian Chang (NDP)
- Syed Jaffrey (PPC)
Toronto-Danforth
- Julie Dabrusin (Liberal)
- Michael Carey (Conservative)
- Clare Hacksel (NDP)
- Maryem Tollar (Green Party)
- Wayne Simmons (PPC)
Toronto-St. Paul’s
- Carolyn Bennett (Liberal)
- Stephanie Osadchuk (Conservative)
- Sidney Coles (former NDP candidate)
- Phil De Luna (Green Party)
- Peter Remedios (PPC)
University-Rosedale
- Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)
- Steven Taylor (Conservative)
- Nicole Robicheau (NDP)
- Tim Grant (Green Party)
- David Kent (PPC)
Willowdale
- Ali Ehsassi (Liberal)
- Daniel Lee (Conservative)
- Hal Berman (NDP)
- Anna Gorka (Green Party)
- Al Wahab (PPC)
York Centre
- Ya’ara Saks (Liberal)
- Joel Etienne (Conservative)
- Kemal Syed Ahmed (NDP)
- Nixon Nguyen (PPC)
York South-Weston
- Ahmed Hussen (Liberal)
- Sajanth Mohan (Conservative)
- Hawa Yahia Mire (NDP)
- Nicki Ward (Green Party)
- Sitara Chiu (PPC)
GO TO: TORONTO | YORK REGION | DURHAM REGION | HALTON REGION
PEEL REGION
Brampton Centre
- Shafqat Ali (Liberal)
- Jagdeep Singh (Conservative)
- Jim McDowell (NDP)
Brampton East
- Maninder Sidhu (Liberal)
- Naval Bajaj (Conservative)
- Gail Bannister-Clarke (NDP)
- Manjeet Singh (PPC)
Brampton North
- Ruby Sahota (Liberal)
- Medha Joshi (Conservative)
- Teresa Yeh (NDP)
Brampton South
- Sonia Sidhu (Liberal)
- Ramandeep Brar (Conservative)
- Tejinder Singh (NDP)
- Nicholas Craniotis (PPC)
Brampton West
- Kamal Khera (Liberal)
- Jermaine Chambers (Conservative)
- Gurprit Gill (NDP)
- Rahul Samuel (PPC)
Dufferin-Caledon
- Kyle Seeback (Conservative)
- Lisa Post (Liberal)
- Samantha Sanchez (NDP)
- Jenni Le Forestier (Green Party)
- Anthony Zambito (PPC)
Mississauga Centre
- Omar Alghabra (Liberal)
- Kathy-Ying Zhao (Conservative)
- Teneshia Samuel (NDP)
- Craig Laferriere (Green Party)
- Elie Diab (PPC)
Mississauga East-Cooksville
- Peter Fonseca (Liberal)
- Grace Adamu (Conservative)
- Tom Takacs (NDP)
- Joseph Westover (PPC)
Mississauga-Erin Mills
- Iqra Khalid (Liberal)
- James Nguyen (Conservative)
- Kaukab Usman (NDP)
- Ewan DeSilva (Green Party)
- Michael Bayer (PPC)
Mississauga-Lakeshore
- Sven Spengemann (Liberal)
- Michael Ras (Conservative)
- Sarah Walji (NDP)
- Elizabeth Robertson (Green Party)
- Vahid Seyfaie (PPC)
Mississauga-Malton
- Iqwinder Singh Gaheer (Liberal)
- Clyde Roach (Conservative)
- Waseem Ahmed (NDP)
- Mark Davidson (Green Party)
Mississauga-Streetsville
- Rechie Valdez (Liberal)
- Jasveen Rattan (Conservative)
- Farina Hassan (NDP)
- Chris Hill (Green Party)
- Gurdeep Wolosz (PPC)
GO TO: TORONTO | PEEL REGION | DURHAM REGION | HALTON REGION
YORK REGION
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill
- Leona Alleslev (Conservative)
- Leah Taylor Roy (Liberal)
- Janice Hagan (NDP)
- Anthony Siskos (PPC)
King-Vaughan
- Deb Schulte (Liberal)
- Anna Roberts (Conservative)
- Sandra Lozano (NDP)
- Roberta Herod (Green Party)
- Gilmar Oprisan (PPC)
Markham-Unionville
- Bob Saroya (Conservative)
- Paul Chiang (Liberal)
- Aftab Qureshi (NDP)
- Elvin Kao (Green Party)
Markham-Stouffville
- Helena Jaczek (Liberal)
- Ben Smith (Conservative)
- Muhammad Ahsin Sahi (NDP)
- Uzair Baig (Green Party)
- Rene de Vries (PPC)
Markham-Thornhill
- Mary Ng (Liberal)
- Melissa Felian (Conservative)
- Paul Sahbaz (NDP)
- Mimi Lee (Green Party)
- Ilia Pashaev (PPC)
Newmarket-Aurora
- Tony Van Bynen (Liberal)
- Harold Kim (Conservative)
- Yvonne Kelly (NDP)
- Timothy Flemming (Green Party)
- Andre Gagnon (PPC)
Richmond Hill
- Majid Jowhari (Liberal)
- Costas Menegakis (Conservative)
- Adam DeVita (NDP)
- Igor Tvorogov (PPC)
Thornhill
- Melissa Lantsman (Conservative)
- Gary Gladstone (Liberal)
- Raz Razvi (NDP)
- Daniella Mikanovsky (Green Party)
- Samuel Greenfield (PPC)
Vaughan-Woodbridge
- Francesco Sorbara (Liberal)
- Angela Panacci (Conservative)
- Peter DeVita (NDP)
- Muhammad Hassan Khan (Green Party)
- Mario Greco (PPC)
York-Simcoe
- Scot Davidson (Conservative)
- Benjamin Jenkins (NDP)
- Daniella Johnson (Liberal)
- Michael Lotter (PPC)
GO TO: TORONTO | PEEL REGION | YORK REGION | HALTON REGION
DURHAM REGION
Ajax
- Mark Holland (Liberal)
- Arshad Awan (Conservative)
- Monique Hughes (NDP)
- Leigh Paulseth (Green Party)
Durham
- Erin O’Toole (Conservative)
- Jonathan Gianroce (Liberal)
- Chris Cameron (NDP)
- Patricia Conlin (PPC)
Oshawa
- Colin Carrie (Conservative)
- Afroza Hossain (Liberal)
- Shailene Panylo (NDP)
- Sonny Mir (Green Party)
- Darryl Mackie (PPC)
Pickering-Uxbridge
- Jennifer O’Connell (Liberal)
- Jacob Mantle (Conservative)
- Eileen Higdon (NDP)
- Corneliu Chisu (PPC)
Whitby
- Ryan Turnbull (Liberal)
- Maleeha Shahid (Conservative)
- Brian Dias (NDP)
- Johannes Kotilainen (Green Party)
- Thomas Androvic (PPC)
GO TO: TORONTO | PEEL REGION | YORK REGION | DURHAM REGION
HALTON REGION
Burlington
- Karina Gould (Liberal)
- Emily Brown (Conservative)
- Nick Page (NDP)
- Christian Cullis (Green Party)
- Michael Bator (PPC)
Milton
- Adam van Koeverden (Liberal)
- Nadeem Akbar (Conservative)
- Muhammad Riaz Sahi (NDP)
- Chris Kowalchuk (Green Party)
- Shibli Haddad (PPC)
Oakville
- Anita Anand (Liberal)
- Kerry Colborne (Conservative)
- Jerome Adamo (NDP)
- Oriana Knox (Green Party)
- JD Meaney (PPC)
Oakville North-Burlington
- Pam Damoff (Liberal)
- Hanan Rizkalla (Conservative)
- Lenaee Dupuis (NDP)
- Bruno Sousa (Green Party)
- Gilbert Jubinville (PPC)
Wellington-Halton Hills
- Michael Chong (Conservative)
- Melanie Lang (Liberal)
- Noor Jahangir (NDP)
- Ran Zhu (Green Party)
- Sylvain Carle (PPC)