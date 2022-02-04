Advertisement
Full list of downtown Toronto road closures ahead of protest
The view from Queen's Park of University Avenue, where major hospitals provide health-care for people is shown as pedestrians cross the street in Toronto, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. A truck convoy protesting public health measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 is reportedly happening this coming weekend and police and City of Toronto officials are concerned about this section of University Avenue due to the presence of hospitals and health-care workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
A planned trucker protest at Queen's Park Saturday has prompted police to close some roads in downtown Toronto and restrict parking in some areas.
Toronto police are advising residents to avoid the protest location and are urging those travelling to the core to take public transit.
Here is a list of the road closures that are now in effect:
- University Avenue between College Street and Queen Street
- Queen’s Park Crescent between College Street and Bloor Street West
- College Street between Yonge Street and University Avenue
- Bay Street between Bloor Street West and Queen Street West.
Police said that there will be rolling closures in and around downtown Toronto. They added that Dundas Street West will remain open to traffic.
There will also be parking restrictions in effect. Police said parking enforcement officers will be patrolling these areas and vehicles will be tagged and towed.
Here is a list of areas where parking is prohibited:
- University Avenue between College Street and Dundas Street
- Dundas Street West between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street
- Queen’s Park Cres between Bloor Street West and College Street
- Queen’s Street West between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street
- College Street between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street
- Bloor Street between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street
- Orde Street between McCaul Street and University Avenue
- Elm Street between McCaul Street and University Avenue
- Gerrard Street West between University Avenue and Elizabeth Street
- Edward Street between University Avenue and Elizabeth Street