Four suspects sought in deadly North York shooting: police

Toronto police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Toronto police are on the scene of a deadly shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
Toronto police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in North York late Monday night.

The shooting occurred near 40 Falstaff Avenue, located in the vicinity of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before midnight.

During an update on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Mike Taylor told reporters that four males, all armed with firearms, exited an SUV in the area and began firing in the direction of 20-year-old Ajay Simpson. Simpson, who was hit by the gunfire, was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died of his injuries, police confirmed.

Police have not been able to provide detailed suspect descriptions but say the vehicle they were travelling in was a white SUV.

Taylor said “several” shots were fired but was unable to provide an exact number. Forensic identification officers were on scene collecting evidence on Tuesday.

“Gun violence is very traumatic and impacts a lot of people,” Taylor said. “There is a playground behind me.”

One man was critically injured after a shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on June 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)Taylor would not confirm whether Simpson resided in the area where he was shot, saying only that he was a resident of Toronto.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with security or dash camera video. He said homicide detectives will be working out of 12 Division during the course of the investigation.

