TORONTO
Toronto

    • Four suspects facing 45 charges after armed robbery in downtown Toronto

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    Toronto police say four suspects, including one 17-year-old, are facing 45 charges after an armed robbery by the waterfront earlier this month.

    In a news release issued Friday, police said officers were called to the area of Cooper Street and Queens Quay East on Oct. 7 for a report of a robbery.

    At that time, police said, an undisclosed number of victims were in a vehicle when they were approached by four suspects.

    Police said the four suspects robbed the victims of their personal belongings and cash at gunpoint and fled the scene in a vehicle.

    It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained as a result of the robbery.

    Since then, police have arrested and charged four suspects in connection with the robbery investigation.

    Roy Gouveia, 22 and Josh Findleter, 20, both of Toronto, Elizjah English, 18, of Markham, and a 17-year-old suspect who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act are facing a combined 45 charges.

    The full list of charges can be viewed here. They have not been proven in court.

    All four suspects appeared in a Toronto courtroom earlier this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News