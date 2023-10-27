Four suspects facing 45 charges after armed robbery in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say four suspects, including one 17-year-old, are facing 45 charges after an armed robbery by the waterfront earlier this month.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers were called to the area of Cooper Street and Queens Quay East on Oct. 7 for a report of a robbery.

At that time, police said, an undisclosed number of victims were in a vehicle when they were approached by four suspects.

Police said the four suspects robbed the victims of their personal belongings and cash at gunpoint and fled the scene in a vehicle.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained as a result of the robbery.

Since then, police have arrested and charged four suspects in connection with the robbery investigation.

Roy Gouveia, 22 and Josh Findleter, 20, both of Toronto, Elizjah English, 18, of Markham, and a 17-year-old suspect who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act are facing a combined 45 charges.

The full list of charges can be viewed here. They have not been proven in court.

All four suspects appeared in a Toronto courtroom earlier this week.