Stabbing in Etobicoke leaves 1 dead, police searching for second victim

One person is dead and another is believed to be injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke early Thursday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m. That’s where police say a “number of parties” became involved in an altercation.

One male victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said the homicide unit is investigating. He said investigators believe that a second male victim fled the scene.

“We're concerned for that individual as he has not made himself known to us. We do not believe that he's attended a local hospital or sought any medical help,” Pravica said.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Etobicoke on Sept. 12, 2024 which left one person dead and another injured.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation or how many individuals were involved, Pravica explained.

Police said a passerby made the initial call to 911 and it’s believed there were “some” other witnesses to the incident, all of whom are being asked to contact police.

The ages of the victims are not known and police have not released any suspect descriptions.

Road closures are in effect and Pravica said he anticipates those will be in place for some time.