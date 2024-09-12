TORONTO
Toronto

Female cyclist in critical condition after Brampton hit-and-run

A bicycle sits near the spot where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday September 12, 2024. (@OPP_HSD /X) A bicycle sits near the spot where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday September 12, 2024. (@OPP_HSD /X)
Share

A cyclist is fighting for her life in hospital and police are appealing to a driver to turn themselves in a day after a hit-and-run in Brampton.

Ontario Provincial Police said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the northbound ramp to Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue at around 8:55 p.m.

"The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma hospital," OPP Const. Tim Dunnah said in a post on X. "The unknown fail- to-remain vehicle is still outstanding."

Police said late Wednesday night that a pedestrian had been struck, but later clarified that she was a cyclist.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported a woman believed to be in her mid 30s to a trauma centre with a head injury. Police confirmed early Thursday that she remains in critical condition.

Dunnah said police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video to advance their investigation.

"If you have a dashcam, please check it to see if you have any information about this incident," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Mississauga OPP.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News