TORONTO -- Four Toronto police officers were taken to hospital following an altercation near Eglinton and Oakwood Saturday night.

It happened near Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said a man jumped on top of a car, and officers intervened. Another man, police said, became involved and fought with the officers.

One of the men was Tasered during the incident, police said.

Two people were arrested at the scene in relation to the incident. Police said charges are expected to be laid.

A female officer was punched in the head and sustained a head injury, police said. A total of seven police officers were injured, including four who were treated at a hospital, police said. All are expected to be released tonight.

There was a demonstration happening in the area at the time of the incident. The rally was in support of Black-owned businesses affected by the construction of the Crosstown LRT.