TORONTO -- A four-month-old puppy who was inside a pickup truck that had been stolen in Milton, Ont. last week has been reunited with its owner.

The theft occurred at a supermarket parking lot around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26. Police say a white Pyrenees puppy named Hudson was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

On Tuesday, Halton Regional Police said that the puppy was returned to a family member of the victim on March 1 by an unknown person.

Hudson, police said, was left tied to the front porch around 7 p.m. Since then, the puppy has been reunited with its owner.

Police say they will continue to investigate the incident in order to determine who is responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.