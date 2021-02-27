Advertisement
Police ask for public's help in locating stolen truck with puppy inside
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:41PM EST
Hudson, a four-month-old puppy, is seen in this undated photo. (Halton Regional Police/Handout)
TORONTO -- Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen with a dog inside in Milton Friday night.
Police said a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma truck was stolen from a supermarket parking lot around 9 p.m.
Inside the truck was a four-month-old white Great Pyrenees puppy named Hudson.
The vehicle has a license plate number AY88007.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton police.