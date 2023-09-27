Four-alarm fire in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood leaves 2 injured, including firefighter

Two people, including one firefighter, have been injured following a four-alarm fire at a cluster of three-storey buildings in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at a building on Queen Street West, just west of Bathurst Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that three structures, which include commercial space on the ground floor and residential units above, became “heavily involved.”

Flames and smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the structures, officials said.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said crews deployed both aerial and ground operations to battle the blaze.

Two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics confirmed. Toronto Fire said one of those people was a fighterfighter who was injured during firefighting operations. Both parties were taken to hospital as a precaution and are in stable condition, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The TTC has provided buses to shelter any residents displaced by the fire.

The fire is now under control and crews are working with the TTC to reopen Bathurst Street and Queen Street.

"I know how disruptive this is, especially as we come into the morning commute, so thank you for everyone’s patience," Pegg said.

He added that crews will remain on scene for some time as an investigation is conducted on the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the fire.

"We will have crews here for the next while. Our fire investigations team has been notified. They will be responding as well," Pegg said.

The fire on Queen Street marks the second incident in the past 12 hours where a firefighter was injured.

A firefighter responding to a fire in North York last night was seriously injured after he fell into the basement of a home. He is currently receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre.

"Tonight has been a stark reminder of the realities of what our crews do each and every day," Pegg said.

"It is dangerous work. It happens in a very dynamic environment and unfortunately there are times when we see injuries. So my thoughts and prayers are with them both."

He said investigations will be carried out to determine what led to the injuries.

"Any time there is an injury to one of our firefighters, and certainly if it is a critical injury, there are mandatory investigations. A critical injury results in a full comprehensive investigation that is done in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour," Pegg said. "That is what is happening in North York."