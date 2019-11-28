TORONTO -- Four Toronto properties that have been left abandoned for over a decade will be sold to the highest bidder this afternoon.

The City of Toronto began the selling process on the four properties, known as a sale of land by public tender, earlier this month. The city said this is the final step in the collection of overdue or unpaid property taxes.

The city said once a property accumulates taxes for two years or more, a Tax Arrears Certificate is registered against the title of the property. This allows the property to be put up for sale by the city, unless the taxes are paid off.



The Etobicoke home, located at 56 Netherly Drive, is pictured above. (Google Maps)

The minimum bid for the properties is set in accordance with how much tax is owed, plus any extra fees.

Interested buyers aren't allowed inside

Because the properties are not owned by the city, prospective buyers are not allowed to view in the inside before placing a bid.

"People want to know how many bathrooms or bedrooms these homes have but those are things we don’t even know," city spokesperson Ashley Hammill told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.



The property at 58 Laws Street is seen above. (Google Maps)

"But we can assume there are critters inhabiting them."

The four properties have been left empty for at least 10 years, the city said.

How to bid

Those who are interested in placing a bid are required to pick up a bid package at the North York Civic Centre.

Bids must be placed by 3 p.m. on Thursday. The winning bids will be announced around 3.30 p.m.

The four homes up for sale are:

46 Carling Avenue, minimum bid $97,055.89

58 Laws Street, minimum bid $119,587.21

56 Netherly Drive, minimum bid $92,421.39

1339 Danforth Road, minimum bid $357,502.15

Prospective buyers must put down 20 per cent of their bid. The highest offer will be accepted by the city.

"Anyone who owns the property now has until 3 p.m. to come and make full payment of the taxes or they will be sold," city spokesperson Ashley Hammill told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

The owners of two occupied properties on Rivalda Road, which were initially up for sale, have come forward and paid their taxes, the city said.

After the sale, the city keeps the money that’s owed in taxes, along with any other charges against the land, and the balance is paid to the Ontario Court.