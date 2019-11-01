

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Six properties in Toronto will be sold by the city in an effort to collect more than $2.2 million in unpaid property taxes.

The City of Toronto is beginning the selling process, known as a sale of land by public tender, on Nov. 28. The city said this is the final step in the collection of overdue or unpaid property taxes.

The city said once a property accumulates taxes for two years or more, a Tax Arrears Certificate is registered against the title of the property. This allows the property to be put up for sale by the city, unless the taxes are paid off.

"Typically, the properties that are chosen for sale have more than three years of arrears and are residential homes or land that is not occupied, where owners may be deceased or relocated, and next-of-kin cannot be found," the City of Toronto said in a statement on Friday.



The Etobicoke home, located at 56 Netherly Drive, is pictured above. (Google Maps)

"The city makes every reasonable attempt to contact the property owner by mail, phone, site visits and speaking with neighbours to locate and inform the property owner before listing a property for sale."

The six properties expected to go up for sale:

46 Carling Avenue (residential)

58 Laws Street (residential)

56 Netherly Drive (residential)

1339 Danforth Road (vacant commercial property)

97 Rivalda Road (occupied residential property)

127 Rivalda Road (occupied residential property)

The properties will be sold to the bidder with the highest offer, according to the city. The full payment must be sent to the city within 14 days of purchasing the property.

The city said it then keeps the money that’s owed in taxes, along with any other charges against the land, and the balance is paid to the Ontario Court.