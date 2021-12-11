Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman has died.

He passed away Saturday afternoon at his home, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Born on March 9, 1933, Lastman served as the first mayor of the newly amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003. Before that, he served as mayor of North York from 1973 until 1997.

Before entering politics, Lastman was a businessman, opening the first Bad Boy Superstore on Weston Road in 1955.

He is survived by his children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lastman’s wife, Marilyn, died in January 2020 following a brief illness.

A funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Steeles Avenue.

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Mel Lastman. I got to know him while I was serving at the provincial level. He had a wealth of knowledge on Toronto, Ontario and Canada. He leaves behind a very impressive legacy of City building. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/TxVIfiyVTH pic.twitter.com/pE3rTaVv25 — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) December 12, 2021

