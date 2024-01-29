Former Toronto city councillor hopes to run for Conservatives in next federal election

TORONTO
    Karen Stintz
    Former Toronto city councillor Karen Stintz says she hopes to run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the next federal election.

    A former chair of the TTC, Stintz was first elected to the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence in 2003. She stepped away from politics in 2014 after an unsuccessful bid to be Toronto’s mayor, dropping out of the race after falling well behind top-polling candidates John Tory, Olivia Chow, and Rob Ford.

    Stintz is currently the president and CEO of Variety Village, a non-profit recreation centre for children with disabilities.

    On Monday, she confirmed to CP24 that she hopes to run for the Conservatives in the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, which is currently held by Liberal MP Marco Mendicino.

    Last week, Milton MPP Parm Gill announced that he would be resigning from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet to run for the federal Conservatives.

