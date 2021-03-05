TORONTO -- More than two weeks after turning 100 years old, former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion rolled up her sleeves and received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trillium Health Partners tweeted Friday afternoon that the longest-serving mayor of the city and the hospital's honorary guardian received her vaccine shot. It included a photo of McCallion in a mask giving a thumbs up.

"Congratulations, Hazel. Moments like these remind us that hope is on the horizon," the hospital tweeted.

Peel Public Health started accepting vaccination appointments from residents 80 years of age and older earlier this week.

“Way to go Hazel,” incumbent Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted. “Happy to see her get the #COVID19 vaccine today at 100 years young! Thank you to our healthcare heroes at @TPH_hospital for taking such great care of our local legend.”

McCallion celebrated her centennial birthday on Feb. 14. She told CP24 during her birthday that she remains optimistic and positive about the future despite the pandemic.

"You just have to take every day each day by day. I get up in the morning and I get up with a positive attitude, which I think is a lot," she said.

"We've got to be positive today and due to the pandemic because it is so negative. All the news is negative saying how many people have been affected by this terrible virus."

McCallion also urged residents to follow public health rules as it's the only way to fight the virus.

"The solution to the pandemic is not the politicians that are doing their very best, and not even the medical professionals, which also are doing their very best. It's up to the people to control the virus to make sure that they follow the rules," she said.

- with files from Kerrisa Wilson