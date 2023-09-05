Former Artscape workers seek involvement in not-for-profit's future
A group of 25 former Artscape employees who suddenly lost their jobs on Aug. 28 when the Toronto-based group of non-profit organizations announced that it was going into receivership say they want those who run and fund the corporation to pay them what they’re owed and involve them in its future plans.
In a Sept. 5 letter to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Parkdale-High Park Coun. Gord Perks, Artscape’s Board of Directors, and TD Bank, the group, known as Artscape Workers United, outlined five demands.
The first of which is “fair and timely compensation,” specifically termination pay amounting to two months of wages per year worked as well as vacation and time in lieu.
“We are the Artscape workers cast into precarity because of its forthcoming receivership,” they wrote, noting that their sudden loss of work was “triggered by TD Bank’s refusal to extend (Artscape’s) line of credit.”
The open letter’s authors went on to charge that Artscape “saw this crisis coming for months and gave us no notice.”
“Given its receipt of public funds/development fees and large corporate structure, it is unacceptable for Artscape to not pay their staff during this wind-down process,” they said, adding collectively workers have “devoted decades of expertise and energy into the organization.”
“We (performed) essential work while watching those in charge make risky and unaccountable decisions. Many of us offered warnings, to little avail,” they said.
“Artscape’s mismanagement led to egregious levels of debt that have brought us to the situation we face today.”
The group also wants the not-for-profit to prioritize re-hiring former workers when the organization gets a new owner or if it is restructured.
“There are complex operations that require our knowledge,” they wrote.
Another one of Artscape Workers United’s demands is to keep the Artscape’s spaces and hubs for artists to live and work and ensure that the buildings in its portfolio aren’t “lost to the private, speculative real-estate market.”
“Listen to the tenants of the buildings for their own self determination,” they urged.
Lastly, the group says it wants Artscape to “give workers a say” and meet with them to discuss and “provide staff with greater operational and administrative control” of the corportion and its assets down the line.
“We know this workplace best,” they said.
Artscape Weston Common is shown in this image taken from a promotional video on its website. (Artscape Weston Common)
In a statement provided to CP24.com late Tuesday afternoon, Artscape said that despite experiencing “challenges in financial recovery from the pandemic and meeting debt payments on our project,” they’ve “been working to reset its business model and engaging in financial restructuring efforts since emerging from the Pandemic” and have advised staff about those difficulties since the spring “with hopes of positive outcome to our efforts.”
“Our inability to sell (our Daniels) Launchpad property (at 130 Queens Quay East) in the current real estate market and finally an end point to additional borrowing, places us in this situation today,” Subagini Sivapatham, Artscape’s vice-president of community experience, wrote in an email.
“We are disappointed and sorry about this situation and for the stress and impact to staff.”
Sivapatham went on to say that they have made “all payments for time worked” and “made sure to stop employment when we could not make these payments.”
“Employees can access financial support through government programs such as WEPP for unpaid vacation and termination pay, all of which has been communicated to our staff,” she said, adding the City, TD Bank, other lenders, and community leaders are working with Artscape to “find solutions that will allow for spaces to continue supporting artists and creatives.”
“The financial challenges are critical, as are those facing the City. But we are doing our best to complete a restructuring while maintaining a skeleton staff,” Sivapatham said.
“Thank you to especially those in our communities and those who have worked with Artscape, for their support and understanding.”
CP24.com also contacted the office of the mayor, Coun. Perks, and TD Bank for comment, but did not hear back prior to publication.
Artscape was founded in 1986 in response to an affordability crisis that threatened to price artists out of the city. Currently, the non-profit organization operates 14 sites and owns four locations across Toronto providing artists with both affordable housing and studio space.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 election, capping the case with the stiffest punishment that has been handed down yet for the U.S. Capitol attack.
Most Canadian workers expected to receive salary increases in 2024: survey
Despite signs of a possible recession, Canadian workers are forecast to receive an average salary increase of 3.6 per cent in 2024, according to a new survey by Normandin Beaudry.
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
WestJet Encore pilots file notice to begin contract negotiations with management
Pilots with WestJet Encore are gearing up to bargain their second collective agreement.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
London
-
Jury selection underway in Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection got underway at the Windsor Superior Courthouse for the trial of a 22-year-old man charged with killing three generations of a London Muslim family with his pickup truck.
-
'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment
Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes. In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing.
-
Parents report dangerous driving in school zones: CAA survey
With children back at school this week, a new survey by the CAA of South Central Ontario suggests that more parents are witnessing unsafe driving in school zones.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
One person shot in Sudbury on Tuesday evening, taken to hospital
Greater Sudbury Police are on the scene after one person was shot Tuesday evening on Baker Street in the city.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Windsor
-
Four officers assaulted while investigating family dispute: LaSalle police
A 19-year-old male is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to kill someone during a family dispute and then assaulted the arresting officers, including attempting to seize one officer’s firearm.
-
'New school, new beginning': GECDSB opens its 14th new school in 15 years
While it's not uncommon for students to feel first-day-of school jitters, grade eight students at Eastview Horizon Elementary said they could not sleep knowing they would be part of the school's first graduating class.
-
Congestion overtakes South Windsor streets during ongoing road improvements
The first day of school brings, among many things, an increase in traffic — that was taken to a different level in South Windsor on Tuesday thanks to construction.
Barrie
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Calgary
-
Calgary police chief says Falconridge clash was 'largest violent event' in recent memory
Calgary police say no charges have been laid in a violent clash in the northeast community of Falconridge on Saturday that saw many people injured.
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Vancouver
-
Number of structures lost, damaged due to wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap rises as residents brace for return
The total number of structures confirmed to have been destroyed or damaged by a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has risen to more than 200, according to local officials who say the complete toll is still unknown
-
BC Green Party calls for universal free school lunch program
As students head back to the classroom, parents are once again faced with the dreaded daily dilemma: what to pack for their kids' school lunches. BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau says there is a better way.
-
13-square-foot difference not a reason to reduce home's assessed value, B.C. panel rules
A homeowner's bid to get his 2023 property assessment reduced because of – among other things – a 13-square-foot discrepancy between his home's actual size and that reported by BC Assessment has been rejected.
Edmonton
-
Structural damage forces evacuation of north Edmonton condo building
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
Single-vehicle collision leaves Bonnyville woman dead
The passenger in a single-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on a highway near Bonnyville has died.