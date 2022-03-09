Ford urged to cut gas taxes as Ontario residents pay more than 50 cents per litre in taxes
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation called on Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday asking him to honour his promise to cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre by March 31.
"Ontario Premier Doug Ford owes you a tax cut," said Jay Goldberg from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
He refers to an election promise that Ford affirmed as recently as last November when he said, "we're going to commit to making sure that we cut 5.7 cents off before the next budget."
With the average price at the pump now sitting at $184.9 cents per litre, the federation says there is plenty of room to cut.
"The reality is, that 55 cents out of that pump price is just taxes," Goldberg says.
The breakdown for gas in Ontario is as follows:
The wholesale price in Ontario today is just over 122 cents per litre and retail margin is eight cents. When it comes to taxes, there are four different federal and provincial taxes.
Fixed gas taxes, that is taxes that don't change, are a federal tax of 10 cents. There is an Ontario road tax of 14.7 cents, and the carbon tax at 8.8 cents per litre.
The HST is 13 per cent of the price at the pump. Today that works out to 21.27 cents per litre.
The total taxes on a litre of gas is 54.81 cents.
The carbon tax is set to rise on April 1 to 11 centre a litre, but it comes with a tax rebate.
Premier Ford is saying he will cut taxes if the federal government will do the same.
"I'm frustrated because I feel that when you take off the 5.7 cents and all of the sudden, the feds throw in this carbon tax and it wipes it right out," Ford said back on Feb. 28.
Just recently, Alberta announced a 13-cent decrease in the price of gas effective April 1. The tax cut is tied to the price of oil, which allows Alberta to offset the tax cut with increased oil revenue.
Dan McTeague from Canadians for Affordable Energy says, "We don't have that flexibility in Ontario."
McTeague says rising gas prices are creating a windfall of cash for both levels of government, but "in an environment where prices are going through the roof. It's not likely that governments are going to be successful in mitigating the increase."
He says the best course of action would be a rebate to consumers to help ease the burden while world oil prices are volatile.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Is it too early to lift mask mandates? The head of Ontario's COVID-19 science table thinks so
Dr. Peter Juni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Table, says it is too early to be sure we can safely lift mask mandates in Ontario, as we don’t have the data on whether lifting vaccine mandates has affected case levels or not.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Record-high gas prices: How to blunt the impact on your wallet
Canadians can expect even more sticker shock at the pumps in the coming days with the price of gas set to climb again thanks to tighter sanctions on Russian oil. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as prices soar.
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
Montreal
-
Air Canada flight from Dominican Republic cancelled after bomb threat
Passengers on a flight from Punta Cana to Montreal were shuttled back to the airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat via Airdrop caused a flight to be cancelled. The airline said it was not a 'credible' threat.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm could dump significant snow for parts of Quebec this weekend
The spring equinox is just over a week away but eastern Canada is bracing for another winter storm. A system moving up from the United States is expected to bring Gulf moisture into Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
-
'I'm supporting them as much as I can': Quebec doctor caring for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
The 35-year-old father of two left his family in Quebec to join the humanitarian effort along the border with Poland where upwards of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are crossing every day.
London
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Charges laid, OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
Dr. Alex Summers named new MLHU Medical Officer of Health
Dr. Summers was hired as the Health Unit’s Associate Medical Officer of Health in July of 2018.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo moving up meeting to discuss masking bylaw
Officials with the Region of Waterloo plan to reschedule a meeting to discuss the possibility of extending the area’s mask bylaw.
-
Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
93-year-old curler marks nearly 6 decades with the Elora Curling Club
Schwint says he has no plans to slow down anytime soon and will be at the Elora Curling Club every Tuesday
Northern Ontario
-
New North Bay casino opens with lineup
North Bay’s new casino opened Wednesday afternoon to a long line outside the door as gamers waited patiently to hit the slots and card tables.
-
Sudbury making progress in helping homeless
Greater Sudbury city officials say they are making progress in addressing the homelessness crisis and getting people the help they need, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
-
West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Petawawa, Ont. group worried Syrian refugee family will take back seat to Ukrainian immigration
A church group in Petawawa, Ont. has been working since last July to bring a Syrian refugee family to the Ottawa Valley, but they are concerned an influx of Ukrainian refugees could delay the Syrian family's arrival.
Windsor
-
Mask mandate rollback met with mixed emotions
Many are happy to hear the province is dropping most masking mandates on March 21 with the Reopening Act expiring on March 28.
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stable
A unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
Suggestion: Do your homework before donating to Ukrainian relief
While Russia continues with war in Ukraine, caution is urged as Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent residents look for ways to support the Ukrainian people.
Barrie
-
Ukrainian Barrie woman desperate to help her mother flee Ukraine
Margarita Makarova is desperate to get her mother out of Ukraine and into Canada.
-
Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Mono
One person was airlifted to hospital after a workplace accident in the Town of Mono.
-
York Region's MOH calls it an 'interesting time' to remove mask mandates
Residents living in York region will no longer be required to wear a mask in many indoor settings starting March 21 as the province ends the mandate.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Calgary
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
'Omicron is not the final variant': Some front line workers cautious over dropping COVID-19 rules
Approximately 750 Alberta Health Services' employees, who are on leave without pay because of their choice not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, will be allowed back to work by the end of this month.
Winnipeg
-
Here's how much housing prices have changed over the last 25 years in Winnipeg
Over the past 25 years, Winnipeg has seen many different changes, from its growing population, to the return of the Winnipeg Jets, to the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way Winnipeggers live.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed a record number of times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed a record four times.
-
Winnipeg content creator launches fundraiser for Ukraine, goal reached within the first hour
A content creator in Winnipeg is using her platform to help raise money for Ukraine and has already surpassed her total by a wide margin.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | B.C. COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths announced, highest single-day total in weeks
B.C. saw more than a dozen COVID-19-related deaths added to its total on Wednesday, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
'Some people won't come back': Displaced Lytton, B.C., residents worry for community's future
A few Lytton, B.C., residents are still trying to sift through debris on properties that were once their homes, searching for treasured items that may have somehow survived last summer’s wildfire.
-
Clandestine drug lab discovered after flames put out at house in West Vancouver: police
Police say a clandestine drug lab was discovered when the flames were extinguished at the scene of a West Vancouver house fire earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
A proposed class-action lawsuit against an Alberta city alleges its fire department is systemically discriminating against female firefighters and the abuse is going unchecked by leadership.
-
Premier Kenney getting his own call-in show; Alberta purchases radio ads
Alberta's premier will soon be the focus of a new radio show airing in Edmonton and Calgary, where he will take screened calls from Albertans on "a wide range of issues and topics."
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.