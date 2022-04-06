Ford to announce further support for Ukraine Wednesday morning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford along with several ministers will make an announcement Wednesday morning on further support for Ukraine.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma will join the premier for the announcement.

In February, Ford condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and announced a commitment to provide $300,000 humanitarian aid to the country, as well as provide settlement services for Ukrainians.

The provincial government also directed the LCBO that month to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves following the attacks.

Just last month, the province also said it would set up a dedicated jobs hotline to connect employers with individuals fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Wednesday’s announcement will take place at 10:45 in Etobicoke, Ont.

The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.