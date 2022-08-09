Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged Tuesday through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but he did not offer any new solutions to the problem that's led to temporary emergency room closures across the province.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivered Ford's speech from the throne, which marks the start of a new legislative session, and it said the Progressive Conservative government is working with stakeholders to identify ideas to tackle the issue.

Ford has been premier since 2018, and the speech touts what he has already done in health, including adding thousands of hospital beds and nurses, investing in home and community care, introducing a grant to attract health professionals to rural and remote areas, and planning to build 30,000 new long-term care beds.

“While these historic investments have helped to support the province's health system through the most challenging period in modern history, there's no question it, like health systems across Canada, continues to experience significant pressures, including an exhausted workforce and increasingly stressed emergency departments,” Dowdeswell said.

“More can still be done. Your government is actively engaging with health-system partners to identify urgent, actionable solutions and will implement whatever measures are needed to help ease immediate pressures, while also ensuring the province is ready to stay open during any winter surge.”

Emergency departments across Ontario have closed for hours or days at a time this summer, which stakeholders and advocates say is due to a nurse staffing crisis. Advocates have urged Ford to repeal public sector wage restraint legislation that he introduced in 2019, saying it is harming efforts to recruit and retain nurses.

The throne speech opens by discussing a global “growing sense of uncertainty,” amid COVID-19, high inflation, and the war in Ukraine, particularly its impacts on supply chains.

“Unprecedented spending throughout the pandemic has created new fiscal challenges here in Ontario and across Canada that will require prudent economic management in the months and years to come,” the speech said.

“Taken together, these looming fiscal and economic challenges cannot be understated or ignored. They must be confronted head on. And there are no easy solutions.”

Ford's speech notes rising interest rates in response to high inflation and warns that Ontario, like the rest of the country, must be prepared for the possibility of a near-term economic slowdown.

The speech largely touts key parts of Ford's agenda, including building highways and other infrastructure, attracting electric vehicle manufacturing investment, and a skilled trades strategy that seeks to address a labour shortage.

It also notes that - as promised during the election - the government will boost disability support payments by five per cent and tie future increases to inflation, and offers a new pledge to give an additional $225 million in direct payments to parents “to help their kids catch up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.