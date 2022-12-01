Ford says municipalties can make up revenue loss from development charges with 'waste'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that he does not believe the loss of development charges entailed in a housing bill his government passed this week will hurt municipalities and said they can likely make up some of the shortfall by cutting waste.
“I don't believe it does at all,” Ford said at a Toronto announcement when asked by reporters whether he thinks the bill hurts the finances of municipalities.
He vowed that “we are not going to budge on the development fees.”
The comments come a day after Housing Minister Steve Clark promised in a letter to Toronto Mayor John Tory that the province would make Toronto “whole” for the loss of revenue, though Clark did not specify whether that would be on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
Bill 23, which passed this week, cuts or reduces municipal development charges for developers as a way to try and incentivize them to build more rental and affordable housing.
Tory has said the move could be devastating for Toronto’s finances, with the city estimating a revenue loss of around $200 million per year.
While Clark promised to make the city whole, he also said Wednesday that the province would be launching a third-party audit of municipal reserve funds.
At a news conference yesterday, Tory said that a false impression has been created that the city is squirrelling away all the funds from the charges.
“I just think the audit will find that what we’ve done is fair and prudent and sensible, and that this notion that’s been created that we’re sitting on some piggy bank of money that we can just allocate to look after anything is just nonsensical,” the mayor said.
He said that while development charges collected by the city are not used immediately, they are put into reserve to pay for projects the city knows it will need to carry out, much like a homeowner saving for a new roof.
Contrary to Ford’s comments, Tory said the loss of development charges represents a threat to the city’s finances, one they will fight if necessary.
“We will make our voices heard in this matter in a way that is consistent with the size of this threat to the wellbeing of this city and frankly other cities across the province,” he said Wednesday.
But in his comments Thursday, the premier cast doubt on the idea that the municipal government is managing its funds well.
“I spent four years down there as part of the audit committee, (as) the vice chair,” Ford said, referring to his time at city hall when his brother was mayor. “I know there’s waste down at the city and we want to work cooperatively with all the cities and municipalities,” Ford said.
He said there’s waste at all levels of government “and it’s our job as prudent fiscal managers for the taxpayers to drive out the waste.”
He said he finds it “staggering” that cities would push back against the move.
“They want to increase the development charges. Who does that during a housing crisis? No one does that,” Ford said.
He said the city’s fees are passed on to homebuyers and suggested that increasing charges to developers drives up the cost of homes.
But the Ford government has in the past declined to reign in some realtor practises, such as blind bidding, which have been criticized for artificially driving up home prices.
Recent television ads paid for by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board and other groups have sought to characterize the problem of housing affordability as having to do with supply and red tape, as well as municipal fees.
The PC government is also opening up previously protected lands for development. Asked Thursday whether he or anyone in his government tipped off developers who purchased some of those lands before the changes were announced — land which at the time could not be developed for housing — Ford said no.
“Yeah, I can confirm that,” he said when asked whether he was sure that no-one in his government had tipped off developers about the move beforehand.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scarborough schools in lockdown following reports of person with a gun
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Prince William's office said 'racism has no place in our society' as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother's treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
As of today Canadians can apply for new dental benefit: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle their rift with the Royal Family head on and in their own words.
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday.
-
PQ barred from Quebec legislature as Legault reiterates plan to abolish oath requirement
The three recently elected Parti Quebecois members who have steadfastly refused to swear the oath of office to the King were barred Thursday from taking their seats in the legislature. PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the two other members were blocked from entering by the sergeant-at-arms.
-
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
London
-
Truck ends up on roof following east London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in London at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Admiral Drive.
-
Man suffers burns after fire levels farm building
One person was taken to hospital with burns to his face and legs, suffered in fire at a farm building in Bayham Township. Bayham Fire Department crews were called to the fire at 9305 Stewart Road, just north of Straffordville, around 8 a.m. Thursday.
-
Monkton residents hope burned down landmark will be rebuilt
Cherie Smith could hardly believe her eyes as one of Monkton’s landmarks burned right in front of her.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club is scaling back Christmas Fantasy for the 2022 season, citing safety concern as the reason why.
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
-
G2 driver clocked going 239 km/h on QEW
A 19-year-old driver with a G2 licence was stopped going more than double the speed limit on Queen Elizabeth Way near Hamilton.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with missing Indigenous man's murder in northern Ontario
Two people from northwestern Ontario have been charged after the body of a local missing Indigenous man was found, police say.
-
Sudbury area mother issues warning about 'dangerous' TikTok challenge
A northern Ontario mother is warning other parents and guardians about a social media challenge that is currently circulating after her daughter broke her arm taking part in a TikTok video.
-
'She needs to stay in her lane': Ford takes aim at auditor general after casino sting operation
Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s auditor general needs to 'stay in her lane' after she ordered a casino-sting operation in the province.
Ottawa
-
Ford: Ottawa LRT project 'stunk to high heaven'
Fallout from the damning Ottawa LRT public inquiry report continued on Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford saying the project "stunk to high heaven" and that senior city of Ottawa officials did a "terrible job."
-
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
-
Ontario to provide free rapid COVID-19 tests until June 2023
Ontario will continue to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for another six months amid a “triple threat” of respiratory illnesses this winter.
Windsor
-
Person barricaded inside a house in active police investigation in east Windsor
Windsor police are informing the public about an “active investigation” in the Riverside area.
-
Applications open for Windsor’s summer student lottery
Students looking to get a summer job with the City of Windsor can now apply for the 2023 Summer Student Lottery Program.
-
As it happened: Morocco win 2-1, Canada finishes World Cup without a point
The Canadian men’s national team finishes its World Cup campaign without a point after a 2-1 defeat to Morocco. Canada had its chances but came up short. Re-live all that happened with CTVNews.ca's updates as the match unfolded.
Barrie
-
Bradford resident narrowly misses being hit by bullet passing through windows
Police say a Bradford resident narrowly missed being struck by a bullet as it shot through two windows in the home in the early morning hours on Thursday.
-
Woman struck and killed in driveway by pickup truck
Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a senior standing in her driveway in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
-
Nine catalytic converters stolen from trucks in Bracebridge
Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters from delivery trucks.
Atlantic
-
Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
-
Retired RCMP officer criticizes decision by Nova Scotia police watchdog
A retired RCMP officer who gathered information about “serious allegations” regarding another police force in 2020 has harsh words for the failure of Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to officially investigate.
-
Progress being made in fight to save North Atlantic right whale from extinction
A group of international experts recently confirmed there were about 340 surviving North Atlantic right whales as of last year -- down from 348 recorded in 2020. Though the rate of decline has slowed, researchers say these huge animals are still struggling to stave off extinction.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary man accused of human trafficking
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a 30-year-old Calgary man accused of exploiting women through the sex trade.
-
Calgary police on hunt for suspect in carjacking spree covering several city districts
Calgary police were on the run Wednesday, trying to catch a car thief who stole – and then ditched – vehicle after vehicle.
-
'Incredibly unnerving': Calgary mayor slams proposed Alberta sovereignty act
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wishes more thought would've gone into Danielle Smith's first move as premier.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 20 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Parts of Manitoba are expected to be hit with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow over the next few days.
-
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of "a security-related incident" outside the airline's control.
-
Emily Carr students call on B.C. to increase funding for international students, cap fees
Students at Vancouver’s Emily Carr University are staging a walkout and rally Thursday over a proposed 30 per cent tuition hike for international students.
-
B.C. teachers strongly approve new contract with pay boost, added benefits
British Columbia's public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract. BC Teachers' Federation president Clint Johnston says the union has “achieved some historic gains that will help members who are struggling with the affordability crisis.”
Edmonton
-
One-time payment, wage-top up coming to Alberta's early childhood educators
Early childhood educators (ECEs) in Alberta will receive a one-time payment and a wage top-up in an effort to recruit and retain staff.
-
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
-
Man killed in First Nation northeast of Edmonton
One person has been charged after a homicide on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation.