Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
The legislation—also known as Bill 23 or the “More Homes Built Faster Act”—was first proposed by the Ford government about one month ago and has since been criticized for leaving municipalities short billions of dollars.
In addition to setting housing goals for 29 large cities in Ontario, the Progressive Conservatives proposed numerous legislative changes, including allowing up to three units, as well as duplexes and triplexes, on a single residential lot without bylaw amendments or municipal permissions.
These units, as well as affordable housing, non-profit housing and “inclusionary zoning units, will be exempt from additional fees such as development charges, parkland dedication levies and community benefit charges.
Development charges, which are collected by cities to help pay for the cost of municipal services or impacted infrastructure such as roads and transit, will also be reduced up to 25 per cent for family-sized rental units.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario has previously said these changes could leave communities short about $5 billion. This could lead to higher property taxes or service cuts.
In Toronto alone, the loss of development charges could result in a revenue loss of about $230 million, according to a staff report presented to city council.
“This would negatively impact the city’s ability to provide the services necessary to support growth over the long term,” the report states.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has already warned the province of an $815-million hole in the city’s budget brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says that further revenue losses could be “devastating.”
“This would cause the postponement, and otherwise just not proceeding with many, many capital projects in the city,” Tory said earlier this month.
“And the part of it that is so frustrating for me is that those capital projects relate to expanding the sewer pipe to accommodate those buildings, or the transit that is going to be needed to serve those buildings or the daycare that is going to be needed to look after kids who move into those buildings.”
The bill also temporarily freezes conservation authority fees while reducing the agency’s power. Conservation authorities will no longer need to consider factors such as pollution or land conservation when approving permit requirements.
Environmental groups have voiced concerns about limiting conservation authorities’ ability to block development for environmental reasons, especially as the government looks to open up some protected land for development.
The province is currently undergoing a 30-day consultation process to remove about 7,400 acres from the Greenbelt in order to accommodate the building of more homes. The government has also said it will add an additional 9,400 acres to the Greenbelt—although it is unclear where this will be.
The government says that construction on land removed from the Greenbelt would be expected to begin no later than 2025.
“If these conditions are not met, the government will return these properties to the Greenbelt,” officials said in a news release.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
BREAKING | Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
RSV can have serious impact on elderly, immunosuppressed adults, says infectious disease expert
After a surge of RSV cases among children overwhelmed hospitals across Canada in recent weeks, one infectious disease specialist explains how the respiratory virus can affect vulnerable adults.
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guarantying he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.
opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada
Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
An Iranian general on Monday acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests, giving the first official word on casualties in two months.
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
Montreal
-
Former Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage granted bail
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
Parti Quebecois supports Conservative Party demands to sit in national assembly
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
Former Liberal minister Pierre Moreau will not seek leadership
Former Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Moreau said in a Twitter post that he will not be running for the post vacated by former leader Dominique Anglade. He had been considered a potential candidate to run for the post that he failed to win in 2013.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
-
Indigenous mural unveiled inside London Catholic school
In a ceremony that included traditional dance, an indigenous mural was unveiled at a London catholic elementary school Monday. The mural covers two sections of a second-floor hallway at Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School.
-
Suspicious fire in London over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a suspicious residential fire in London over the weekend. Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were sent to the 500-block of Dundas Street.
Kitchener
-
Death near Brantford now considered homicide
A sudden death investigation just south-east of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener
An iconic Kitchener sign has been taken down.
-
Death near Kenilworth, Ont. under investigation
A large police presence near Kenilworth, Ont. over the weekend was due to a death in the area, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
Northern Ontario
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Laurentian emerges from insolvency ahead of Nov. 30 deadline
Laurentian University has formally exited the insolvency process, the school announced Monday, ending almost two years of turmoil at the institution.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in Timmins
Northern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
Ottawa
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests
Experts who study the Canadian Charter say the limits around the freedom of peaceful assembly are not well defined, and that can create a challenging situation when the right to assembly conflicts with the rights of other people.
-
Winter tires fly off car on Highway 7
Police in eastern Ontario are reminding people to make sure their winter tires are retorqued, after at least one wheel flew off a car on the highway.
Windsor
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE program
Windsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business
Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-Essex
Millions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $1 million bail granted to Ont. man facing first-degree murder in death of father of four
An Ontario man accused of killing a father of four whose remains were later discovered across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka has been granted bail.
-
5 motorists charged with being impaired in Barrie over 2 days
Police in Barrie say officers arrested five drivers within city limits accused of being impaired over two days, two of whom were involved in collisions.
-
Barrie's yard waste frustrations are over, City says
The City of Barrie says yard waste collection is back on schedule after weeks of leaf bags piling up at the end of driveways.
Atlantic
-
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
-
Child-care fees to drop another 25 per cent for Nova Scotia families by 2023
Families in Nova Scotia will soon be paying less for child care as part of the province's efforts to reduce fees and improve access to affordable child care.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Calgary
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Arctic air bringing snow, -30 wind chill to Calgary
The Arctic outbreak is just warming up… for a cooldown
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
-
How to ease symptoms amid Canada’s shortage of children’s cold and flu medication
With Canada’s country-wide shortage of children’s cold and flu medication still lingering, parents have other options to help children who are sick.
Vancouver
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
-
First major snowfall of the season coming to B.C.'s South Coast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a blast of wintry weather in the forecast this week.
-
Inquest into Indigenous B.C. teen's death in group home set to begin
A coroner's inquest into the case of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux –an Indigenous teen who was found dead in a B.C. group home in 2020 – is set to begin Monday.
Edmonton
-
Senior killed in Friday crash in Westlock County
One person is dead after a crash in Westlock County on Friday.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
The next session of Alberta's legislature, and the first led by Premier Danielle Smith, will begin Tuesday.
-
Canadian men look to get one final result after scoring first goal
Having drawn kudos for its bright, energetic performance in a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Belgium and scored against Croatia, the Canadians are now looking to get a result against Morocco.