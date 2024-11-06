Ford 'optimistic' about second Trump presidency, says Ontario and U.S. share ‘important’ friendship

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s looking forward to a second Donald Trump presidency, calling the province’s relationship with the U.S. one of the “most important and enduring” in the world.

“I want to offer my congratulations to Donald Trump and JD Vance on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America,” Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Trump won Tuesday night’s election handily over outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris, taking at least four of seven battle ground states, with three others leaning red as votes continue to be counted.

Ford never revealed a preference in either candidate in the runup to the election, and told the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa before polls closed that he would “work with anyone.”

However, he did say the U.S. and Ontario need to adopt a “Buy Can-Am” trade approach, a pitch he reiterated in Wednesday’s statement.

“We have enormous potential to provide the critical minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and other new technologies and as a safe and secure source for the clean and reliable nuclear energy needed to power America’s economic growth. That’s why we must adopt a “Buy Can-Am” mindset that creates new jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses on both sides of the border,” he wrote.

In 2023, the province said, trade between Ontario and the U.S. totaled $493 billion, but the exchange of goods could be more complicated during Trump’s second term in the White House.

The President-elect has threatened on the campaign trail to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, but it remains to be seen if he’ll make good on the promise. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce did suggest in a report last month that if Trump does follow through, it could translate into about $30 billion in annual losses for Canada’s economy.

Also on the table is the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) – previously called NAFTA – in 2026, which Trump has vowed to renegotiate.

The premier’s relationship with Trump during his first presidency was rocky at times, including one incident in August 2020 when the then president threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

Ford called that tax a "slap in the face" at the time. It was later scrapped, hours before Canada could introduce retaliatory measures.