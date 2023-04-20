Ford government may change name of Science Centre Station on Ontario Line
The Ontario Line’s Science Centre Station may soon get a new name.
The Doug Ford government suggested Thursday it would change the name of the station as a result of its plans to move the museum and educational centre to Ontario Place.
The Ontario Line, a 15-stop, 15.6-kilometre extension, runs from Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue—where the Science Centre currently sits—with Exhibition Place along Toronto’s waterfront.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Speaking in the legislature on Thursday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles mocked the government for deciding to move the centre after spending time arranging a transit line that connected to the area.
“I guess they are going to have to find a new name for it,” she said before asking the government for clarity on role of developers in the decision.
In response, Government House Leader Paul Calandra feigned surprise at the way the question was framed.
“The leader of the opposition’s main concern is that we might have to change the name of the brand new subway station that we are building across the $30-billion infrastructure program to bring subway to the city of Toronto, in an area that is being redeveloped, that is saving the Science Centre, bringing tourists back to Ontario Place?” he asked.
“I’ll tell you what. I will give the leader of the opposition a victory. We will change the name of the subway stop.”
A proposed map of the Ontario Line is pictured. (Metrolinx)
The comments come as opposition leaders continue to question the Ford government about how much it will cost to tear down and build a new Science Centre at Ontario Place.
Officials have not yet given a price tag for the project, saying only that a “cost analysis” showed it was cheaper than keeping the centre where it is.
No evidence of this has been provided. When asked for further details in Question Period, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma said they had already laid out their plans on Monday, when they announced the Science Centre would be part of their new Ontario Place plans.
SURPLUS LAND AT ONTARIO PLACE
Opposition leaders urged Toronto officials to ask more questions about how the land at Ontario Place is being used as the General Government Committee considers a proposal that would enable the province to take control of a stretch of city-owned land and water in the area.
The land in question includes a stretch near Lake Shore Boulevard West right beside Exhibition Place.
Sketch of City Property to be Declared Surplus and Exchanged with the Province of Ontario. (City of Toronto)
The proposal would see the city declare a surplus of land and water and open it to sale or an exchange. According to a city report, municipal and provincial staff have negotiated “key terms and conditions of the acquirement for the city property.”
They said the negotiations “addresses the Province of Ontario's real estate interests to advance the development of Ontario Place, in addition to increasing the City's real estate holdings along the waterfront.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada
Three provinces are under warnings from Environment Canada on Thursday due to a 'slow-moving' low-pressure system bringing snow to some communities.
Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities
Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.
Montreal
-
'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."
-
Quebec ministers sorry for broken promise on 'Third Link' tunnel in capital
The Legault government has decided to abandon the road lanes in its Quebec-Lévis tunnel "Third Link" project because travel times have all decreased in the provincial capital region since the pandemic. Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault spoke on Thursday about her government's backtracking on its flagship commitment to build a third road link. She called on the region to take the step of structuring public transport if it wants to shine as a metropolis.
London
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
'It’s leaning like the Tower of Pisa': Lake Erie lighthouse to be stabilized
Efforts to stabilize the 183-year-old Port Burwell Lighthouse have begun. Earlier this year, the Municipality of Bayham learned the structure, built in 1840, was in danger of toppling over.
-
Gateway Casino in London, Ont. to remain closed until at least Friday
Gateway’s casino at the Western Fair District remains closed to the public Thursday as the company continues to deal with a cyber security incident.
Kitchener
-
Crown calls first witness at trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
-
New names selected for two WRDSB schools
Two more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools are getting new names.
-
Brantford school placed in lockdown after teen pulls knife: Police
Brantford police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly brandished a knife at a local high school.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.
-
Sudbury police, OPP seize handgun, drugs and $51K in cash
The provincial police joint forces guns and gangs enforcement team seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop April 19.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault at Nordik Spa in Chelsea, Que.
A former massage therapist at a popular Chelsea, Que. spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a client, police said Thursday.
Windsor
-
Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
Drivers be warned: major artery into Downtown Windsor set to be reduced to two lanes
For three and a half months, Ouellette Avenue will be down to just one lane in each direction.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains discovered in Springwater Township
Police are investigating in Springwater Township after suspected human remains were found.
-
Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400
Northbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening for roughly four hours following a fatal collision.
-
Investigators seek public's help finding missing Georgina man
Investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Georgina man who has not been seen since last month.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who shot and killed another student during a drug deal will be eligible for parole in about seven and a half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Family of N.S. student murdered in drug deal deliver impact statements in court
A Nova Scotia judge heard victim impact statements today during a sentencing hearing for a former Halifax medical student who murdered a 22-year-old man during a drug deal.
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Calgary Zoo gorilla celebrates 1st birthday with special cupcakes, decorations
The littlest member of the gorilla troop at the Calgary Zoo was treated to some special snacks and colourful decorations in honour of her first birthday.
Winnipeg
-
One person found dead in rooming house fire in North End
One person is dead after a fire at a rooming house in the North End early Thursday morning.
-
Jets player's return from frightening injury part of NHL DNA
A day after a skate blade came frighteningly close to his right eye, Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron was given Wednesday off. "I would say that's well-deserved, but we expect him to play (Thursday)," Jets coach Rick Bowness said.
-
Teen arrested after shooting at unmarked police car: Manitoba RCMP
A 15-year-old male is in custody after he shot at an unmarked police car early on Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
'I need your help': BC Lions owner plans to match donations to restore SFU football program
The owner of the BC Lions has pledged financial support to resuscitate the football program at Simon Fraser University.
-
Whistler ski resort, Granville Island, Stanley Park make list of 10 most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada
British Columbia is home to three of the top 10 most photo-worthy destinations in Canada, according to Instagram users.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
-
Pizza Hut shooting victim in hospital for 'undetermined' time after setback: sister
A suspected brain infection has derailed the recovery of an Edmonton Pizza Hut employee who was shot at work, his family says.
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.