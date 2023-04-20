Ford government may change name of Science Centre Station on Ontario Line

The Ontario Line’s Science Centre Station may soon get a new name.

The Doug Ford government suggested Thursday it would change the name of the station as a result of its plans to move the museum and educational centre to Ontario Place.

The Ontario Line, a 15-stop, 15.6-kilometre extension, runs from Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue—where the Science Centre currently sits—with Exhibition Place along Toronto’s waterfront.

Speaking in the legislature on Thursday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles mocked the government for deciding to move the centre after spending time arranging a transit line that connected to the area.

“I guess they are going to have to find a new name for it,” she said before asking the government for clarity on role of developers in the decision.

In response, Government House Leader Paul Calandra feigned surprise at the way the question was framed.

“The leader of the opposition’s main concern is that we might have to change the name of the brand new subway station that we are building across the $30-billion infrastructure program to bring subway to the city of Toronto, in an area that is being redeveloped, that is saving the Science Centre, bringing tourists back to Ontario Place?” he asked.

“I’ll tell you what. I will give the leader of the opposition a victory. We will change the name of the subway stop.”

A proposed map of the Ontario Line is pictured. (Metrolinx)

The comments come as opposition leaders continue to question the Ford government about how much it will cost to tear down and build a new Science Centre at Ontario Place.

Officials have not yet given a price tag for the project, saying only that a “cost analysis” showed it was cheaper than keeping the centre where it is.

No evidence of this has been provided. When asked for further details in Question Period, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma said they had already laid out their plans on Monday, when they announced the Science Centre would be part of their new Ontario Place plans.

SURPLUS LAND AT ONTARIO PLACE

Opposition leaders urged Toronto officials to ask more questions about how the land at Ontario Place is being used as the General Government Committee considers a proposal that would enable the province to take control of a stretch of city-owned land and water in the area.

The land in question includes a stretch near Lake Shore Boulevard West right beside Exhibition Place.

Sketch of City Property to be Declared Surplus and Exchanged with the Province of Ontario. (City of Toronto)

The proposal would see the city declare a surplus of land and water and open it to sale or an exchange. According to a city report, municipal and provincial staff have negotiated “key terms and conditions of the acquirement for the city property.”

They said the negotiations “addresses the Province of Ontario's real estate interests to advance the development of Ontario Place, in addition to increasing the City's real estate holdings along the waterfront.”