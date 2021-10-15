TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared new details of the province’s strategy to further reopen the province, saying exact dates and guidelines will be released next week.

The premier shared the details during a news conference on Friday that formally announced the launch of the new COVID-19 enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes and the app.

On Thursday, the Ontario government quietly launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses, making it readily available for download on the Apple app story and Google Play.

People with a green photo health card can start downloading the new certificate on Oct. 15. It is available on the COVID-19 vaccination portal, but it will be initially only be available in cohorts based on date of birth.

“Together, the enhanced certificate and Verify Ontario app will make it easier and more secure for Ontarians to show their proof of vaccine,” Ford told reporters on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...