Flurries crop up in Toronto as snow squall warning issued for areas north of the city
Some Toronto commuters got their first taste of winter weather on Monday morning as snow cropped up in areas outside the downtown core.
Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of flurries today in Toronto and a high of 3 C, but CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said high winds will make it feel “cooler than the numbers might suggest.”
“They’ll also align in such a way as to initiate a significant lake effect snow event starting this afternoon and lasting through late Tuesday for the traditional snow belts north and northwest of the city,” Coulter said on Monday morning.
Some regions north of the GTA are now under a snow squall warning, including Barrie.
Coulter added that some areas could see as much as 15 to 35 centimetres of snow between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night, causing significant travel hazards in the next 24 hours.
While Wednesday will see the winds “back off a bit,” Coulter said, the city will still be breezy. Widespread light flurries and a high of 0C are expected on Wednesday.
The temperature is expected to warm up slightly later in the week, with a seasonable high of 5 C on Thursday and 4 C on Friday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
-
Police officer struck by car on Hwy. 15 in Laval during pursuit
A 24-year-old police officer is suffering from serious injuries after a vehicle struck him on Highway 15 in Laval early Monday morning.
-
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
London
-
Environment Canada issues snow squall watch
Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.
-
Yuk Yuk's returns to London
London's new and only Yuk Yuk’s can be found at the Double Tree by Hilton on King Street.
-
Number of people using Ontario food banks rose 38 per cent last year: report
A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.
Kitchener
-
Police release images in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
'We need homes to go to': Fire destroys two tents at Kitchener encampment, leaving two people displaced
Two people have been displaced after a fire tore through two tents and severely damaged another at a Kitchener encampment.
Northern Ontario
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
Heavy snowfall warning in effect for areas near Sault Ste. Marie
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning Monday for Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.
Ottawa
-
Choo choo! Here's when the CPKC Holiday train will pass through eastern Ontario
All aboard the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train, which is making a comeback for its 25th year in eastern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road
Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.
-
Renfrew, Ont. council to vote on funding for diversity projects
Renfrew town council is set to vote on whether it should stop investing in projects supporting diversity, inclusion, and multiculturalism.
Windsor
-
Howard at Dougall Parkway ramp reopens after crash
Windsor police have reopened a section of Howard Avenue after a crash.
-
Seasonal care clinic open this week in Chatham
The goal of the service is to provide timely clinical services to individuals with cough, cold and flu symptoms, and other minor ailments.
-
Flurries and rain showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
Towards Thursday it does get back to more seasonal temperatures around 5 C with some sunshine mixed in.
Barrie
-
The magic of the Weekend of Giving others a Christmas in Innisfil
The 19th annual campaign to support Toy Mountain, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and local food banks will take place on December 8 in Innisfil and December 9 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Snow squalls with up to 35 cm of snow expected across central Ontario
The first significant snow storms of the season are expected later today through Tuesday across central and northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigate stabbing in Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Calgary
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
-
Shuttle plan for Red Line closure gets its first rush hour test
Three days into the city's largest ever replacement shuttle operation and the system is facing its first test as commuters start their work week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Southern Alberta in the sweet spot to start the week, with active weather north and east
Calgary will begin this week with daytime highs at least 7 C warmer than average.
Winnipeg
-
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg woman searching for accidentally donated diplomas
A Winnipeg woman is asking for help after an act of generosity turned into an unexpected loss.
-
Manitoba MLAs honoured as first First Nations women in cabinet
Two Manitoba cabinet ministers have been honoured by the Indigenous community for their place in history.
Vancouver
-
Former hockey player-turned-researcher calling for better concussion care
A former hockey player whose career was cut short due to head injuries has dedicated his life to research, treatment and prevention of concussions. He says his research has uncovered some eye-opening issues in B.C.'s health-care system.
-
'Breaks my heart': After dazzling the neighbourhood for decades, B.C. couple puts up Christmas decorations for one last time
A Cloverdale, Surrey couple admits they have lost count of how many Christmas lights, ornaments and inflatables they have on their property.
-
'Near-zero visibility' fog advisory issued for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that fog could create hazardous travel conditions Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting southbound Highway 2 traffic: police
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.
-
Fire destroys house in Ambleside neighbourhood
Firefighters were called early Monday morning to a southwest Edmonton home for the second time in recent months, neighbours say.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.