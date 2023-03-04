Flurries continue after 'thundersnow' storm hits southern Ontario
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Toronto and most of southern Ontario as snow continues to fall and the city works to clean up the roads.
Most of the province was pummeled by more than 12 hours of snowfall starting Friday evening, resulting in power outages as well as thunder and lightning.
The lightshow—an unusual event called ‘thundersnow’—occurs when an air mass becomes so unstable that it turns violent. It is most common in the Great Lakes region, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, but tends to be rare.
Environment Canada is warning residents to stay off the roads as visibility remains a challenge, as does large snow accumulation.
The flurries are expected to taper off sometime Saturday morning, Environment Canada said, but until then the weather agency is urging caution.
“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” they warned.
Hundreds of flights departing and arriving into Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled as a result of the storm.
As of Saturday morning, just under 460 scheduled departures, or about 19 per cent of flights leaving the airport, have been cancelled.
Another 24 per cent of flights coming into the airport have also been cancelled.
Just over 18 centimetres of snow fell on Toronto on Friday, according to Environment Canada, however some areas north of the city were struck by anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres.
Frank Seglenieks, the weather station coordinator at the University of Waterloo, said that London and north of Toronto were the most hard hit.
“It seems to maybe have gotten on the high end of that 30 (centimetres), maybe even a little over the 30,” Seglenieks told CP24.
“Once you get over 20 centimeters, that's going to take a lot of shoveling to get out and a lot of time to get your car out. So if you have to get anywhere this morning, make sure you factor in, let's say half an hour, to get your car totally brushed off getting out to the driveway and getting out to a road that is actually plowed.”
The TTC says there is no subway service between Kennedy and McCowan stations on Line 3 due to the weather conditions. Shuttle buses are running.
