Flooding in parts of the GTA as rainfall warning remains in effect

Widespread flooding is engulfing parts of the Greater Toronto Area as torrential rainfall continues to pour down.

Just before 1:45 p.m., the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for the city as 50 to 100 millimetres of rain are forecast for the city, pouring at 40 millimetres per hour. Large hail is also possible. The advisory says the rain will continue through Sunday, advising Torontonians to keep their children and pets away from river banks and creeks.

The weather agency downgraded the severe thunderstorm warning to a watch Saturday afternoon.

There are also tornado watches in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including Caledon, Brantford, Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo region, Newmarket and Orangeville.

A Home Hardware store in Ayr, Ont. saw significant damage as a result of the tornado that blew through the area, and is now left with tattered walls and roof.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning reads, adding to go to the lowest floor in your home and stay away from windows.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said it has already saw 81 millimetres of rain within an hour. The federal agency adds heavy downpours can lead to the pooling of water on roadways and flash floods.

Mississauga Fire shared photos of firefighters helping a pedestrian who they said was "clinging" onto a light pole in the area of Dundas Street and Queen Frederica Drive

In posts on X, Peel Regional Police said there is major flooding in the area of Rathburn Road and Elora Drive, as well as Mavis Road and Lafayette Drive in Mississauga. Police urge drivers to take an alternate route as all eastbound lanes of Elora Drive and Rathburn Road between Mavis Road and Confederation Parkway are currently closed.

"Friendly reminder: Please do not drive through flooded areas for your safety," police wrote.

Under the Wilson Avenue bridge, Toronto police said two vehicles are stuck in water due to flooding at Wilson and Wendell avenues. Westbound at Clayson Road, Wilson Avenue and eastbound at Wendell Avenue are closed, police said.

Police also warned of flooding under the bridge in the area of Kipling Avenue and Belfield Road, as well as the eastbound lanes in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue.

Toronto Pearson said on X that Saturday's rain caused various leaks throughout Terminals 1 and 3, adding while the terminals are fully operational, cleanup still continues.

"Should conditions for the development of tornadoes improve this watch will be upgraded to a Tornado Watch," the weather agency said in its advisory for Toronto.

The advisory urges locals to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect in other parts across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and London.

With files from CTV News Kitchener's Shelby Knox and Hannah Schmidt