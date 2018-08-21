

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Sporadic flooding has been reported in downtown Toronto amid torrential rain.

The on ramp from Dundas Street to the northbound Don Valley Parkway was closed shortly after 9 a.m. due to flooding and Const. Clint Stibbe tells CP24 that there has also been some reports of pooling water on some of the city’s other expressways and local streets.

The flooding comes amid a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA.

The statement from Environment Canada warns that the region could receive 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by later this evening.

The weather agency says that while the rain will be “periodic in nature with significant breaks from time to time,” it is likely to bring “torrential downpours” at points.

“At this point it appears that many areas will receive between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by Tuesday evening. However, areas that get several thunderstorms may receive significantly higher amounts,” the special weather statement warns.

Third major rain storm in two weeks

This is the third time in the last two weeks that Toronto has been hit by a significant rainstorm.

On Aug. 7, some parts of the city received up to 100 millimetres of rain, resulting in flash flooding. Then last Friday another round of torrential rain in the city brought about flooding at Union Station, sending commuters scrambling during the height of the afternoon rush hour.

According to a city spokesperson, staff have since taken proactive steps to prevent repeat flooding occurrences at the downtown transit station, including repairs to a track drain in a pedestrian pathway.

Additional city staff have also been deployed to Union Station today to immediately respond to any flooding occurrences, the spokesperson said.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tells CP24 that crews will be monitoring flood prone areas today, such as the Richmond Hill line corridor and Union Station.

She said that extra Metrolinx staff will also be on hand at Union Station throughout the day.

“Customers should plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time so they aren’t rushing during wet weather,” she said. “They should check ahead on our website for any delays or warnings. If there is flooding customers are cautioned not to enter flooded areas as there could be dangers such as downed wires.”

Drivers urged to use caution

The rain began to fall in downtown Toronto just prior to 7 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to continue intermittently until midnight.

Due to the rain, CAA says that it is expecting a higher than normal call volume though it says that delays for service calls are not expected to be significant.

“The most important thing is to make sure you are driving according to the weather conditions and if you do see standing water or any water on the road do not attempt to drive through it,” Spokesperson Kaitlynn Furse told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “That’s really important. Sometimes we will attempt to make it through but that can be unsafe and damaging to the vehicle.”

A high of 25 C is expected for today.