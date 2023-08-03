Floating Tim Hortons coming this weekend. Here's where to find it

Tim Hortons is floating a new type of drive-thru this long weekend.

Tim Hortons announced Thursday its first ever “Boat Thru” will be setting sail Saturday, serving a selection of free beverages for a limited time to paddlers out on the water.

The aquatic drive-thru will dock up at the Beacon Marina in Casarea, Ont., just minutes from Port Perry, for the August long weekend.

“Our summers fly by so quickly and Canadians savour every moment of their long weekends – so we thought why not open our first ever Tims Boat-Thru so our guests on Lake Scugog don’t miss a minute on the water,” Tim Hortons’ chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi said in a release.

From Aug. 5 to 6, the Tims Boat-Thru will set up shop where those in search of a caffeine fix can grab one of four beverages while boating from cold brew coffee to fruity sparkling water.

Those planning to set sail for the Boat-Thru can do so between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, where various watercraft from motorized boats to paddle boats can wait in line for a beverage.

Tim Hortons boat-thru coming this weekend to Ontario. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

