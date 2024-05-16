TORONTO
Toronto

    • Six taken to hospital after aerosol reportedly sprayed at Brampton high school: police

    peel police
    Share

    Five youths and one adult were taken to hospital with minor injuries after Peel police say they received reports of an aerosol device being sprayed at Brampton high school on Thursday afternoon.

    Fire crews, along with police and paramedics, were called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located near Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway, shortly after noon for reports of a possible aerosol device being released at the school.

    Paramedics told CP24 that six people, including five youths and one adult, were take to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries, paramedics said, are believed to be minor.

    Police have released few details about the incident and it is unclear if any charges will be laid.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News