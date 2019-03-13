

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Five people were taken to hospital following a head-on crash in the city’s east end early this morning.

The crash occurred near Sewells Road and Steeles Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say that the 52-year-old male driver of a Nissan Murano was travelling westbound along Steeles Avenue when he crossed over the centre line and struck an eastbound Honda CRV head-on.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, firefighters had to extricate the 53-year-old female driver of the Honda from her vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment. Paramedics initially said she suffered potentially life-threatening injuries but police later confirmed that she is expected to survive.

Three occupants of the Nissan suffered “superficial injuries,” police say, and one of the occupants suffered a broken leg.

Investigators say road conditions and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.