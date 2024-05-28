Five of Ontario's top 10 worst roads are located in the Toronto area

A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.

CAA has released its Worst Roads list for 2024, crowning Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton as the worst road in the province thanks to potholes, poor road maintenance, and traffic congestion.

Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto, which frequently makes the annual list, was voted the second-worst road in Ontario this year, followed by last year’s winner, Hamilton’s Barton Street.

Four other streets in the GTA made the cut: Hurontario Street in Mississauga, and three streets in Toronto, including Bloor Street West, Finch Avenue West, and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

"We do know that some of these long ones with big projects on them, like Eglinton Avenue West, do take a long time to get fixed," Teresa Di Felice, the vice-president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario, told CP24 on Tuesday.

"But we know municipal officials are watching it. We talk to them, we hear from them about what they want to do, that they want the roads off the list. They don’t want that dubious distinction but they recognize the pain points."

The annual campaign, which asks Ontario residents to vote on the roads in the province that are in most need of repair, has been running for more than two decades.

"Roads, sidewalks, and bike paths are only some of the things municipal governments fund with limited revenue sources," Di Felice said in a news release.

"It's important for communities to share their view on what and where investments should be made. CAA Worst Roads is a forum to do that."

Here is a full list of the Top 10 worst streets in Ontario:

1. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. Barton Street East, Hamilton

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward

5. Hurontario Street, Mississauga

6. Bloor Street West, Toronto

7. Cedar Street North, Uxbridge

8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

10. Laclie Street, Orillia