TORONTO -- Hamilton police announced five more arrests on Friday linked to McMaster University’s “unsanctioned” homecoming event, which took place on Oct. 2 and saw thousands of attendees.

Police say they have identified the individuals who overturned a car and damaged street signs during the large gathering in the Westdale area.

Each individual arrested has been charged with one count of mischief over $5,000.

Of the five arrested, two currently attend McMaster University, two go to York University and University of Waterloo, respectively, and the remaining individual was not a student.

Three of the five arrested are 18-years-old males and the other two are 20-year-old males.

The arrests reported on Friday follow the previous charge of a 19-year-old Wilfrid Laurier University student on Oct. 7, linked to the same homecoming event. He has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

While the university chose not to hold any official homecoming events this year, police previously estimated 5,000 gathered near the university, celebrating ‘fake homecoming,’ or ‘FOCO.’

Hamilton police said detectives are no longer seeking any further suspects.