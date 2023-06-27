First unofficial ‘Bicycle Mayor of Toronto’ hopes to make cycling safer and more accessible
As a new Toronto mayor takes the helm, there’s already someone known as "The Bicycle Mayor of Toronto."
“It’s been incredible being able to ride to across the city with all ages, all abilities, knowing that there are a lot of people on bikes that want to be able to get around the city safely,” Lanrick Bennett told CTV News Toronto, who’s filling a two-year volunteer term as ‘mayor’ with the non-profit BYCS.
Based in Amsterdam, BYCS aims to support community-led change through cycling. Bennett is the first to hold the position in Toronto and said he’s one of 150 bicycle mayors around the world.
You’ll find Bennett riding on his peddle assist e-cargo bike that he borrowed from York University, to work, picking up his son at school or leading a tour.Recently, he’s been doing a ride though Queen West and with private groups like the German Consulate.
Since taking on the role 18 months ago, Bennett said he’s cycled 13, 000 kilometres.
On Tuesday, he gave CTV News Toronto a small tour of his neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenues.
With seven schools between Danforth and Queen, he feels it makes sense to move parking away from curb to create protected bike lines like on the Danforth.
Lanrick Bennett is seen on Jones Avenue and Danforth Avenue. (Provided by BicycleMayorTO)
“It’s a missed opportunity and we’re putting people in danger daily by just leaving it as such.”
Five years ago at the corner of Dundas Street East and Jones Ave, a man riding his bike was making a right turn when he was hit by a truck and killed.
He says he started biking cause his young daughter wanted to ride to school, but after the crash she became too scared. She wrote to politicians, and without significant change that made her feel safe, she stopped riding altogether.
A situation that’s kicked Bennett’s mission to help create a safer cycling network across the city into high gear.
“As a dad I’m so disappointed in my municipal leadership that they have not prioritized vulnerable road users,” he said. “This is infrastructure that needs to be prioritized for everyone and in every way.”
Bennett has six months left in his term. He said he hopes to help more people realize cycling can be for everyone, that it’s fun and a great way to see and explore the city.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
'Disappointing': McDavid no fan of NHL's move on themed jerseys after Pride refusals
Connor McDavid isn't a fan of the NHL's new policy on themed warm-up jerseys after the league decided last week teams won't wear special pre-game threads next season.
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
Here's where wildfire smoke is expected to affect air quality in Canada
Smoke from wildfires continue to impact Canadians from coast to coast. Here's where the smoke is headed and expected to affect air quality over the next few days.
Canada providing funds to Israeli institutions to improve earthquake warning system
Canada is turning to Israel for help upgrading its emergency response infrastructure. On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning systems.
Grocery prices: From more options to better deals, here are key takeaways from the Competition Bureau report
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Montreal
-
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
-
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
-
Rising cost of living caused record number of abandoned pets this year: Montreal SPCA
The Montreal SPCA says it's dealing with an unprecedented number of abandoned animals this year due to the rising cost of living. The shelter reportedly received 20 per cent more animals in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period the year before.
London
-
Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
London police lay charges in arson investigation
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police allege he fabricated a report of a break and enter to disguise the fact he set a fire inside a residence in the northeast end of the city.
-
One deceased after two-vehicle collision on Highway 40
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision south of Sarnia, Ont. late last week, Lambton County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Smoke from wildfires to affect air quality in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after vehicle fire closes southbound lanes near Sudbury
Highway 69 fully reopened Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders dealt with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport to test feasibility of dedicated traveller lines
The Ottawa International Airport will soon have dedicated Verified Traveller screening lines as part of what the federal government is calling a pilot project.
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 met with construction questions
The future of Lansdowne Park is being debated as community members pose questions about whether the design plans, which include the addition of skyscrapers, more retail space and a new arena, is worth the potential loss of valuable green space.
Windsor
-
'I feel so lucky and grateful': LaSalle woman winner of $100,000
A LaSalle woman plans to take a trip to Greece to celebrate her $100,000 lotto win.
-
Warning: scammers allegedly selling fake merchandise in Windsor parking lots
Windsor police are warning the public about two suspects who are selling counterfeit Audio Visual equipment in parking lots.
-
Mental health services in Windsor move one step closer to fruition
After 18 months of consultation Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has moved forward with a formal application to the Ministry to move dedicated mental health beds.
Barrie
-
Female suspect sought in alleged robbery, assault at Barrie hotel
Police are investigating an alleged robbery and assault at a Barrie hotel.
-
Man armed with axe arrested in downtown Barrie
A dispute in a Barrie parkade quickly intensified when one individual pulled a small axe from a bag to intimidate the other person, police say.
-
Here's what residents need to know about Canada Day in Barrie
The City of Barrie is preparing for Canada Day family-friendly festivities this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
-
New Brunswick's Higgs drops dissenters in cabinet shuffle amid party unrest
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Calgary
-
Hiker hurt in fall at Banff National Park's Peyto Lake
A woman is in hospital in Calgary after she was hurt in a fall near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
-
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba town declares state of local emergency amid wildfire
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Brandon police chasing moose on the loose in the city
Brandon police and animal control are chasing a moose on the loose, taking a jaunt through the city.
Vancouver
-
Canada providing funds to Israeli institutions to improve earthquake warning system
Canada is turning to Israel for help upgrading its emergency response infrastructure. On Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed the federal government is providing funding to Tel Aviv University, with the goal of improving Canada’s Earthquake Early Warning systems.
-
Sleeping man beaten with bat in downtown Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after a man who was sleeping outside was reportedly beaten with a bat in the city's downtown Monday morning.
-
Wildfire above Highway 99 in West Vancouver now 'held' after route closed Monday
The brush fire that broke out near Horseshoe Bay Monday afternoon was classified as "being held" as of Tuesday morning, though traffic on Highway 99 was still disrupted for some of the day.
Edmonton
-
'We're gonna lose some players,' Oilers GM says, but don't expect high-priced replacements
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Groat Road crash
Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.
-
Alberta marks deadliest month for overdose deaths in April
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.