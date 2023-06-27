First unofficial ‘Bicycle Mayor of Toronto’ hopes to make cycling safer and more accessible

As a new Toronto mayor takes the helm, there’s already someone known as "The Bicycle Mayor of Toronto."

“It’s been incredible being able to ride to across the city with all ages, all abilities, knowing that there are a lot of people on bikes that want to be able to get around the city safely,” Lanrick Bennett told CTV News Toronto, who’s filling a two-year volunteer term as ‘mayor’ with the non-profit BYCS.

Based in Amsterdam, BYCS aims to support community-led change through cycling. Bennett is the first to hold the position in Toronto and said he’s one of 150 bicycle mayors around the world.

You’ll find Bennett riding on his peddle assist e-cargo bike that he borrowed from York University, to work, picking up his son at school or leading a tour.Recently, he’s been doing a ride though Queen West and with private groups like the German Consulate.

Since taking on the role 18 months ago, Bennett said he’s cycled 13, 000 kilometres.

On Tuesday, he gave CTV News Toronto a small tour of his neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Jones Avenues.

With seven schools between Danforth and Queen, he feels it makes sense to move parking away from curb to create protected bike lines like on the Danforth.

Lanrick Bennett is seen on Jones Avenue and Danforth Avenue. (Provided by BicycleMayorTO)

“It’s a missed opportunity and we’re putting people in danger daily by just leaving it as such.”

Five years ago at the corner of Dundas Street East and Jones Ave, a man riding his bike was making a right turn when he was hit by a truck and killed.

He says he started biking cause his young daughter wanted to ride to school, but after the crash she became too scared. She wrote to politicians, and without significant change that made her feel safe, she stopped riding altogether.

A situation that’s kicked Bennett’s mission to help create a safer cycling network across the city into high gear.

“As a dad I’m so disappointed in my municipal leadership that they have not prioritized vulnerable road users,” he said. “This is infrastructure that needs to be prioritized for everyone and in every way.”

Bennett has six months left in his term. He said he hopes to help more people realize cycling can be for everyone, that it’s fun and a great way to see and explore the city.